CHAPEL HILL — Avery senior Lillian Perez-Cornatzer was named a regional recipient of the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Regional Scholarship in the amount of $750, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced last week.
The Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship was established to provide scholarship support to an outstanding African American, American Indian/Alaska Native and/or Asian Pacific Islander American, or Hispanic American student-athlete participating on a sanctioned varsity team at a North Carolina High School Athletic Association member school.
One male and one female from each of the eight regions are selected to receive a one-time $750 scholarship each to further their education. From the pool of 16 regional winners, one male and female are selected as overall state winners and receive an additional $1,000 each.
Joining Perez as regional recipients were Katherine Nguyen (West Brunswick), Kahlia Hargett (Kinston), Justice Jason (Clayton), Lily Lin (East Bladen), Nyree Bell (E.E. Smith), Maya Douglas (Independence), Dorien Starnes (Burns), Isiah Golden (Olympic), Miles Phillips (North Lincoln), Xavier Rogers (Rocky River), Jack Thomas Spears (Hibriten), Linaysha Pagan (Robbinsville), Devoria Boykins (East Rutherford), Jerome Gibson (North Henderson). The state winners of the Bradshaw Scholarship were Lin and Spears.
