NEWLAND — A highly skilled staff of coaches and instructors led this year’s edition of the Avery County High School Volleyball Camp from Monday to Thursday, July 29 to Aug 1.
The camp was held at the ACHS Gymnasium and was open to any and all individuals K-12 with an entrance fee of $75. This year’s edition of the camp hosted just less than 50 campers, with the camp split into two groups determined by age.
The instructor for the camp was Fish Gupton, a man who, according to ACHS Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Erika Eller, has a long history of coaching the game as well as “refereeing on just about every single level of the sport.”
“We were really lucky to have him,” said Eller. “His experience and overall knowledge of the game is truly beneficial to a camp like this.”
The ACHS varsity volleyball team began its first session of regular season practice on Monday, Aug 5. Its first game of the season will be played at home against Ashe on Monday, Aug 19.
“I’m excited for the new season,” said Eller. “The girls are really bonding as a team and we’ve got a lot of strong talent returning this year.”
For more information on the camp, call Avery County High School at (828) 733-0151, or call the Avery Parks and Recreation Department at (828) 733-8266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.