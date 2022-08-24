Although the matches last week were rained out, a few of the Lady Vikings decided to hold their own impromptu practice session. Pictured are junior Mara Ward (No. 2 singles), sophomore Grace Andrews (No. 3 singles) and junior Emily Atkins (No. 1 singles).
NEWLAND — Tennis competition for the Lady Vikings is off to a soggy start. The team’s first home match, which would have been against East Wilkes, was canceled due to wet weather, as was its second match, an away meeting against West Wilkes. The squad’s next match, weather permitting, will be a home competition against Ashe County on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Under the leadership of first-year head coach Susan Hawkins, the nine team members will square off with competition in 11 scheduled matches this fall 2022 season. There are seven returning players, along with two new members. Practice is held at the high school courts from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on the days there are no matches. The scheduled matches begin at 4 p.m. Bleacher seating is available for spectators at the campus courts.
The Lady Vikings compete in a split conference format. The teams in the 1A Western Highlands Conference include the Lady Vikings, Mountain Heritage and Draughn, with Owen comprising the 2A portion of the conference. In addition, some non-conference matches have been added this season.
Usually the format for competition is three singles matches along with two doubles matches. Although the athletes are often played in the same position throughout the season, the coach can switch players to different positions in order to use their skills to the best advantage and obtain a win for the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.