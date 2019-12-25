NEWLAND — Avery varsity boys basketball fell behind by double figures at halftime in its non-conference rematch on Friday, Dec. 20, against the Cloudland Highlanders, but rallied to tie the game late in the third quarter.
A 32-17 scoring margin in favor of the visiting ‘Landers over the final 10:46 of the contest proved too much for the Big Red to overcome, however, as the Vikings fell 70-55, dropping to 2-7 overall for the season.
‘We’ve dealt with a lot of issues. We’ve had five guys out of the lineup due to injuries and various things, and tonight we had three guys who didn’t come off the floor. We played six guys tonight, and so we’ve had to work around some things having three post players and two guards, which normally wouldn’t look the way it looks,” Avery head varsity boys basketball coach Cody Frady said after the game. “The biggest thing I can say about these guys is that they are staying positive and working hard. Success is going to come for this group.”
The teams played through a nip-and-tuck first eight minutes of action. Conner Birchfield set the pace for the ‘Landers with multiple floating shots in the lane that equated to six first-period points.
Avery countered with patience of offense, in addition to finding open players who were white hot in shooting from beyond the three-point arc.
Junior guard Silas Barinowski exemplified a deft shooting touch from the left wing with a pair of three-pointers, while freshman Logan Gilliam sank the first of his three 3-point shots for the game in the quarter, as Avery trailed by a single possession at 15-13 after one quarter of action.
As the second quarter unfolded, the ‘Landers found momentum with its offense, primarily with nine points in the quarter from Hunter Shell and six points in the frame from teammate Elijah Blair, to open the quarter with a 12-3 scoring run in the first 2:52 of the stanza to lead 27-16, prompting an Avery timeout.
The teams played fairly even for the remainder of the first half, as Barinowski netted another pair of three-pointers in the second quarter and Gilliam drained another trifecta to keep Avery within 10 points at 34-24 at the halftime intermission.
“Silas is a great shooter, and when we’re healthy we have a lot of shooters,” Frady added. “Hitting nine three-pointers as a team for the game was impressive, and we’ll have some good shooting games this season. We were really trying to play inside out to try to collapse their zone and create some open shots.”
As the second half began, the Vikings began to cook, racing out to a 14-4 scoring run over the course of a 5:14 span to tie the contest at 38-38, a run that forced CHS coach Gary Harrison to call timeout and regroup his club.
Over the course of the final 2:46 of the third period, the ‘Landers responded with a 9-2 scoring outburst to rebuild a lead at 47-40 at the close of the stanza. Birchfield spearheaded Cloudland’s flurry with seven points in the period, while Avery’s Barinowski netted five points and teammates Jonas Bowman and Troy Hoilman each sank a pair of field goals for four points each in the frame.
“When Cloudland went to that triangle-and-two defense, that killed us,” Frady explained. “They face-guarded Logan and they face-guarded Silas, and nobody prepares for a triangle-and-two. Maybe we could have done some things differently, but on the fly with some guys who were gassed, we decided to treat it like a one-guy front zone and split the top, and try to seal Jonas [Bowman] under the basket. It really took us out of our rhythm, and that was a great call.”
The ‘Landers extended its lead as the fourth quarter began, scoring the first seven points of the period to build its largest lead at 54-40 less than 90 seconds into the stanza. Barinowski scored a pair of baskets, with five points in the quarter from Hoilman to help Avery pull to as near as 60-51 with two and a half minutes remaining, but Cloudland’s Bentley Gilbert came to life with eight points in the quarter, with a pair of baskets by teammate Hayden Shell, that helped keep Avery at arm’s length for the remainder of the game.
Barinowski led all scorers with 23 points, with 11 points from Hoilman, 10 from Bowman and nine points from Logan Gilliam. Cloudland was led by Conner Birchfield’s 19 points, with 15 points each from Hunter Shell and Elijah Blair, with 10 from Gilbert.
Avery has one final game prior to the opening of Western Highlands Conference play, a road contest at Rosman on Dec. 30. For Frady, there are benchmarks he hopes his team can achieve prior to opening its conference schedule at home on Jan. 7 with Mountain Heritage.
“I always look at it as having three seasons: your preseason, your conference season and your postseason. Our emphasis is always going to be about getting stops defensively and transition defense. I feel like when healthy we’re not going to have a problem scoring. We’re shorthanded right now, but I’m still impressed with how hard our guys are playing,” Frady noted. “It’s always going to be about trying to get better defensively; trying to rotate off the ball and trying to block out and finish plays where we can rebound.”
