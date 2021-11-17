BOONE — It was not the prettiest win, but it was a win nonetheless for the Appalachian State Mountaineers as it defeated South Alabama 31-7 at home on Saturday, Nov. 13, moving into the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference’s East division in the process.
The Mountaineers (8-2, 5-1) went into the game looking for a fourth-straight win as they try to get back to a conference title game. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (5-5, 2-5) were trying to avoid a two-game skid and keep its season afloat.
A slow start from the Mountaineers held the club back from an early lead and nearly let the Jaguars get on top. A three-and-out that only produced two yards on an opening drive was followed by a fumble from the usually safe-handed Thomas Hennigan on its second.
Head coach Shawn Clark said that it was not just a slow start, but an off night for the offense.
“We just didn’t play well and that’s a credit to South Alabama,” Clark said. “They came out, stacked the box and we had to throw the football. We can make excuses — the wind, the weather — but great teams find a way.”
Hennigan said a key part of USA’s defensive success was their simple scheme. He noted players know it like the back of their hand and are adept at playing in it because it’s not complicated.
Luckily for App State, its defense did not need the same time the offense needed to warm up. The Jaguars were held to 14 total yards of offense on its first two drives, with D’Marco Jackson making a big stop on a crucial fourth down in the red zone.
The Mountaineers finally got its offense going with back-to-back passes from Chase Brice to Jalen Virgil for 57 yards. However, the USA defense was stingy and the Mountaineers faced a fourth down on the six-yard line. Clark opted to go for it and Brice cashed in, opening the scoring with a QB keeper to the right, giving App a 7-0 lead.
South Alabama wasted no time in giving the Mountaineers another chance to score when quarterback Desmond Trotter’s pass was tipped by Jackson into the hands of opportunistic linebacker Trey Cobb, the team’s 15th interception of the season.
Cobb’s pick set up the Mountaineers on the 21-yard line and they took advantage of it. Two plays and a 17-yard pass to Corey Sutton later, the Mountaineers led 14-0 as the clock ticked down in the first quarter.
However, the momentum the Mountaineers built up was stalled in the second quarter, as App State totaled only 41 yards. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were picking up steam and getting closer to wiping the zero off of the scoreboard.
It did not help the Mountaineers that they lost one of their better defensive lineman with just under five minutes left in the half. Caleb Spurlin and USA offensive lineman Anterrious Gray were both ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, leaving holes for either team in the trenches.
Spurlin’s ejection was not the worst part of the quarter for App State, though. Only a few plays after, the Jaguars punted only to get the ball back when Hennigan coughed up a second fumble of the game. The Jaguars pounced on the opportunity quickly and USA put points on the board with a touchdown pass to Jacob Hopper.
South Alabama had one more chance to score with just less than a minute left in the half, but a field goal attempt from Diego Guajardo caromed off the left upright to keep it 14-7 at the half.
As the game went on, it became more of a defensive battle. Both teams clamped down with it being a one-possession game and both offenses plodded.
It took 12 minutes in the third before either team could add to its score. What finally ended the scoreless drought was a 25-yard field goal from Chandler Staton — making him a perfect 15-of-15 on the year — which gave the Mountaineers a 17-7 lead.
Staton’s field goal was the only score in the third, but would not be the last score of the game that had become a grinding, defensive battle. With less than nine minutes remaining, Brice hit Hennigan in stride on a fourth down and the receiver scurried for his 20th App State career touchdown.
“It’s cool, but I would have traded it to have a better first half. I put the ball on the ground and I was really kicking myself for that one,” Hennigan said, adding that the fumble on the second half punt only compounded the disappointment. “That kind of overshadowed it, but I don’t really focus on the negatives.”
With App State having a three-score lead and less than half of a quarter remaining, the Jaguars were not going down easily. The Mountaineers gave USA a helping hand with 20 yards of penalties alone, a frequent issue for App State in the game.
The Mountaineers finished the game with eight penalties that cost them 68 yards, which was more than USA’s rushing total for the game.
However, the Mountaineers got the stop — and then some — to ice the game when Cobb picked off his second pass of the game on the goaline. With good blocking and a head of steam, Cobb returned the interception 100 yards for a pick-six and a 31-7 lead.
“I do want to thank the (defensive line),” Cobb said. “If it wasn’t for them getting to the quarterback (the interceptions) probably wouldn’t have happened.”
Hennigan said that when the offense was struggling, it was great to see the defense step up to secure the win, adding that was how a championship team plays.
With the win, the Mountaineers moved one step closer to a potential conference title, with some help provided miles away. At the same time App State was trudging to victory, conference foe Coastal Carolina was in a dogfight against Georgia State. With the Chanticleers losing 42-40, App State is now in the top spot of the Sun Belt East.
App State looks ahead to Troy on the road on Nov. 20. With a win, the Mountaineers will clinch the East divisional title.
