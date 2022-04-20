MARION — Avery High School Track and Field ventured to McDowell High School last week for a meet that featured fellow Western Highlands Conference school Draughn, in addition to host McDowell and fellow schools R-S Central, Freedom, East Burke and Patton.
In overall team standings, R-S Central’s boys accumulated 116 points to lead the way, with Freedom and Avery tying for second place with 109 overall points. Patton (86) placed fourth, followed by host McDowell (82), Draughn (44) and East Burke (3). In girls competition, R-S Central was again the top school with 169 total points. Host McDowell placed second with 158 points, with Avery placing third with 47 points. Rounding out the standings were Freedom (42), Patton (23), Draughn (20) and East Burke (18).
Girls events
The Lady Vikings excelled in multiple events at McDowell, paced by strong showings in short running, distance running, hurdles and field events.
Avery freshman Abby Burleson continued a strong season to date, placing third overall in the 200-meter dash after a sixth-place showing in the 100-meter dash. Burleson followed her efforts with a second-place effort in the girls pole vault, where she cleared the bar at 7-feet, 6-inches.
Teammate Lillie Ward was the top Lady Viking placer in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.38 seconds to finish fourth overall. Ward continued to show her strength in the hurdles, however, as the sophomore claimed first place in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 54.49 seconds.
Lady Viking senior Brook Cheuvront picked up top-10 finishes in three separate distance running events at McDowell. Cheuvront placed third in the 3200-meter run, placed fourth in the 1600-meter run and was ninth overall in the 800-meter run.
Several additional Lady Vikings represented Avery admirably on the track in Marion. Freshman Haley Tipton placed sixth in the 400-meter run and eighth in the 800-meter run, while fellow freshman Lydia Crosby placed sixth in the 800-meter run and fifth in the 3200-meter run and freshman Isabella Macias earned 11th-place finishes in both the discus throw (56-feet, 6-inches) and shot put (19-feet, 6-inches) events.
Boys events
Avery took a larger total of boys student-athletes to the McDowell meet, and numerous numbers of the Big Red turned in impressive performances on the track.
Viking sophomore Will Stanford (23.8 seconds) earned a second-place finish in the boys 200-meter dash, in addition to a fifth-place effort (11.83 seconds) in the 100-meter dash. Teammate Elijah Holtsclaw earned fifth place in the 200-meter dash (25.08 seconds) and added an eighth-place finish (12.08 seconds) in the 100-meter dash. Holtsclaw also placed second in the boys long jump at a distance of 17-feet, 5-inches.
Junior Jack Crenshaw competed in multiple events, earning first-place honors in the men’s 300-meter hurdles (47.71 seconds), as well as placing 12th in the 100-meter dash (12.64 seconds). Fellow junior Landon Ingham placed third in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet, 10-inches, and placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 38-feet, 10-inches. Ingham also ran the 200-meter dash, placing eighth in a time of 25.44 seconds.
Avery junior Bray Guest turned in a top-10 effort in the 100-meter dash, placing ninth in a time of 12.17 seconds. Guest also was a top-three placer in the 400-meter run, coming in third in a time of 53.51 seconds. Fellow junior Latrell Baker placed 11th in the 100-meter run (12.48 seconds) and 12th in the 200-meter run (26.47 seconds).
Sophomore Dalton Powell (26.48 seconds) earned a 13th-place finish in the 200-meter dash, while placing 15th (12.89 seconds) in the 100-meter dash, with teammate Bently Boone also running the 100-meter dash, placing 13th in a time of 12.81 seconds.
Lukas Hughes placed 14th in the 100-meter dash (12.86 seconds), and finished 14th in the 200-meter run (26.76 seconds). Lukas’ brother Landon Hughes placed 16th in the 100-meter dash (13.03 seconds) and 19th in the 200-meter dash (27.52 seconds), while teammate Aaron Williams placed 16th in the 200-meter dash (26.92 seconds) and finished eighth (1:00.99) in the 400-meter run. Carter White earned 13th place (1:08.69) in the 400-meter run, and brought home a 20th place finish in the 800-meter run.
Freshman Kaden Knight turned in a trio of top-10 efforts in distance running, placing fifth (2:24.60) in the 800-meter run, and eighth overall (5:35.75) in the 1600-meter run. Knight also placed as one of three Vikings in the top three in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 8-feet, 6-inches, good enough for third place overall.
Freshman Asencion Barajas earned an eighth-place finish (2:30.95) in the 800-meter run, a ninth-place finish in the 1600-meter run (5:48.59) and placed sixth in the 3200-meter run (12:43.81), with teammate Ryan Ingham placing 10th in the 1600-meter run (5:52.81).
In relay events, the AHS boys 4x100-meter relay team earned fourth place (52.94 seconds), with the 4x200-meter relay team earning third place (1:47.50). Avery also placed second in a “fat boy” 4x100-meter relay, registering a time of 53.83 seconds.
In field events, Viking teammates John Gragg (11-feet, 2-inches) and Logan Brown (9-feet, 6-inches) were top two placers, joining teammate Knight on the podium for the event. Teammate Mason Bailey placed 10th in the triple jump (27-feet, 8.25-inches) and 17th in the discus throw (79-feet, 7-inches).
The surname Hoilman was well represented by the Big Red in the shot put and discus events. Senior Lane Hoilman placed second in the discus with a throw of 110-feet, while placing second in the shot put (37-feet, 11-inches). Grayson Hoilman placed 10th in the discus throw (89-feet, 3-inches) and sixth in the shot put (35-feet, 1-inch), with teammate J’Leyn Hoilman placing 15th in the discus throw (84-feet, 10-inches) and ninth in the shot put (32-feet, 6-inches).
