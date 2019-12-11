PILOT MOUNTAIN — Some pundits claim that games are not won or lost on a single play, that the collective circumstances that lead up to a point factor in as great a role as a singular moment.
Most Mitchell fans would disagree with that sentiment after their team’s playoff football game last week.
In the closing moments of a hard-fought instant classic between Mitchell and East Surry on Dec. 6 with the 1-AA Western Regional Championship hanging in the balance, Mitchell faced a third down from inside the East Surry red zone in the game’s final minute.
MHS senior quarterback Noah Pitman, who played through the pain of an ankle injury for the better part of the team’s past two playoff games, connected on a pass to wide receiver Garrison Phillips in the back right corner of the end zone. The official on the sideline ruled that Phillips did not get one foot in bounds following the catch, ruling an incomplete pass. Game video and images a short time later confirmed to the Mitchell coaching staff, however, that Phillips managed to keep his left foot in bounds with possession of the football. Unable to reverse the judgment call, the Mountaineers on fourth down threw an interception in the end zone to quell its final drive and end its title dreams in a 35-28 loss at Diamont Stadium.
Following a magical 12-win season, MHS head coach Travise Pitman hated to see an ending come down to a call that his team felt was not accurate.
“Our kids fought hard. It just sucks that we don’t get a call when we’re supposed to on a touchdown,” Pitman told media following the game. “It’s clearly in, we’re sitting over watching it on the iPads. It’s a game taken away from kids that put in four years of sweat and tears.”
Mitchell accomplished almost everything it needed to do to come out on the winning end of the scoreboard. The Mountaineers were the better club from a statistical standpoint over the course of the evening, as it outgained the Cardinals in total yardage by a 414 to 374 margin, running the football 50 times for 252 yards, an average of more than five yards each time the Mountaineers ran the ball. Mitchell also used its ball-control offense to keep the high-powered East offense off the field as much as possible, dominating time of possession by a 34:30 to 13:30 margin.
Where the Cardinals found its greatest success was on the big pass play, which included a 69-yard touchdown pass and an 87-yard touchdown pass to account for 156 of East’s 230 total passing yards for the game.
Mitchell’s Tanner Duncan picked up where he left off throughout the postseason with another strong effort running the ball, gaining 111 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown. Noah Pitman added 73 yards on 16 carries. Pitman also completed 10-of-22 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns to end his stellar career in a Mitchell uniform. Caius Peterson led Mitchell receivers with 93 yards on three receptions and a touchdown, with three receptions for 33 yards and a score by wide receiver Tyler McKinney.
The questionable call near game’s end was but the final act of a virtuoso performance by two teams giving maximum effort to play one more week and contend for a state championship. Both schools traded scores in a back-and-forth affair. On its opening series, MHS drove 80 yards over 12 plays, chewing up almost seven minutes of the first-quarter clock, culminating the drive with a Duncan 8-yard touchdown run. Elliot Kadans’ successful PAT kick staked the visitors to a 7-0 lead, the only time the Cardinals had trailed in a game at any point in the entire season.
East Surry answered the salvo quickly with its own touchdown, covering 63 yards over just five plays and 2:02, as Elijah Wright scored on a one-yard plunge and the PAT tied the game at 7-7. The teams traded possessions as the defenses took charge until late in the second quarter, when Mitchell again broke through to pay dirt to cap a 12-play, 70-yard drive that burned another 7:20 off the clock. A 26-yard pitch-and-catch from N. Pitman to McKinney with 3:49 to play in the half boosted Mitchell back out front 14-7.
Unfortunately for the visitors, Mitchell’s lead was again short lived, as East took only two plays to again deadlock the contest, the latter play a 69-yard bomb from quarterback and UNC-Chapel Hill commitment Jefferson Boaz to wide receiver Landon Stevens, tying the game at 14-14 with 2:15 remaining in the half.
Mitchell had a final possession before the intermission but could only manage to reach midfield before the half ended.
With the first offensive series of the third quarter, East Surry seized momentum on its second play of the half, an 87-yard pass connection from Boaz to receiver and fellow UNC-CH commit Stephen Gosnell that gave East its first lead of the game at 21-14 just 25 seconds into the third quarter.
Undaunted, Mitchell methodically worked its way downfield and tied the game following a 12-play, 73-yard drive that elapsed 6:26 off the clock, ending with a Cole Sparks four-yard reception from Pitman, again tying the game at 21-21.
Again rising to the occasion, the home team found a way to get into the end zone with East’s longest possession of the evening, an eight-play, 80-yard march capped by a Wright 3-yard run to put the Cardinals back out front 28-21 at the 2:21 mark of the third quarter.
Needing to again find the equalizer, the Cardinals defense bowed its neck and forced Mitchell into one of only two Mountaineer punts for the entire game in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. East made the most of its ensuing possession, moving 72 yards on the stout MHS defense over six plays, capping the drive with a Benji Gosnell 11-yard TD run, extending the East Surry margin to 14 points at 35-21 with 7:40 remaining in the contest.
Facing an uphill climb, the Mountaineers and their fans refused to accept defeat without a fight. Mitchell demonstrated its quick-strike ability as Pitman heaved a pass to Caius Peterson, who came down with the ball and escaped the East secondary for a 70-yard touchdown, narrowing the margin to a single score at 35-28 with more than seven minutes remaining.
Needing a stop, the Mitchell defense forced a punt to get the ball back for its offense. With just less than five minutes to play, the Mountaineers continued to churn yardage on a drive indicative of the team’s never-give-in mentality.
“We’ve got a bunch of kids that just don’t want to lose,” Pitman said of his team.
Mitchell converted six first downs on the possession, including fourth-down conversions to move from its own 20-yard line into the East red zone with less than a minute remaining. An incomplete pass to Cole Sparks set the stage for the controversial incomplete pass play that folks in Ledger will be discussing for the foreseeable future. Stephen Gosnell picked off Pitman’s pass on the final MHS offensive play to clinch the win for the Cards.
“I just hate it for the kids. We’ve got great kids,” Pitman added. “Aspirations and dreams are to obviously make it to the state championship and we came up short. But we didn’t quit, bottom line.”
Mitchell concludes its season with a 12-2 overall record.
