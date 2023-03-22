BESSEMER CITY — A quartet of Avery High School seniors and girls head coach Allison Phillips received the high honor to be a part of the Ninth Annual West/Midwest 1A All-Star Basketball Games at Bessemer City High School on Saturday, March 18.
For the past decade, the games have showcased the best and brightest senior class basketball players in the western region of North Carolina at the 1A classification. Schools from as far away as Alleghany and Murphy had representation of players in the all-star matchups.
The afternoon began with a luncheon banquet and awards ceremony that honored all players, coaches and families, and also recognized a total of nine student-athletes with $250 academic scholarships. Among the nine scholarship recipients was Avery High School senior student-athlete Landon Ingham.
“The first thing we discussed as a committee was how we can offer scholarships to kids. We know we like the athletics, but the most important thing is seeing these kids go on to continue their education and be successful in life, so to us that is the most important thing that we are moving toward accomplishing,” legendary Cherryville High School basketball coach and West/Midwest Games Director Dr. Bud Black explained. “The students are encouraged to submit an application which includes school activities, grades, et cetera, as well as two references. We then develop a rubric that develops yes and no answers, and we then total those numbers. The students with the overall highest totals in each gender are the ones that are chosen. There’s no personal or preferential treatment, and it is very firm and straightforward. This year we were able to provide nine students with $250 scholarships, which is the greatest number of students we’ve been privileged to give scholarships to in the history of the event.”
As lunch was served for the banquet, guests heard a message from legendary collegiate and NBA basketball player Rodney Monroe. Monroe, recognized during the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 50th anniversary in 2002 as one of the league’s top 50 all-time players, and was part of the prolific “Fire and Ice” duo with teammate Chris Corchiani in Raleigh for the Wolfpack in the early 1990s, brought an encouraging message of faith and positivity to those in attendance.
History of the West/Midwest 1A All-Star Basketball Games
The dream of having showcase games for small high school basketball players was born in 1982 when Bud Black, Head Coach of the Cherryville High School Ironmen, developed a Southern District 7 Conference plan to play an all-star game for senior players. He tried diligently to gain support from administrators, coaches, and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Still, he found many hurdles which were impossible to meet during those times in high school athletics.
Coach Black turned his attention to developing a Christmas Tournament for small high schools, which was met with support from all involved. Thus, the tournament idea was a reality. Today, the community and the Cherryville High School have honored Dennis Tate and Bud
Black for the past 45 years by naming the Christmas Tournament the Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic.
The idea of having games to recognize the great players in the 1-A high schools never left Black, as he would try each year unsuccessfully to make the games a reality. Each time it seemed that the lack of support was always too small to provide such games for the small schools’ basketball players.
Success began to appear as he found support from several principals, athletic directors and coaches during the 2013-2014 basketball season. In the early summer of 2014, he canvassed the basketball coaches of the Midwest high schools and the West high schools’ basketball coaches.
The response was unanimous in having a girls game and a boys game following the 2014-2015 season. By July 2014, Penny Johnson, President of the 1A Smoky Mountain Conference, had received approval for the games from the athletic directors of the 11 high schools in the Smoky Mountain Conference. At this same time, Daniel Schmitz, President of the 1A Southern Piedmont Conference, found support from the athletic directors in his conference and the two 1A schools from the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. In addition, the two 1A high schools in the Midwest, which were proposed future members of the 1A Southern Piedmont Conference, supported the games.
The Midwest high schools and the West high schools then named coaches and athletic directors to a committee to formulate the All-Star Games plans. This committee included Brett Lamb (AD and Girls Coach — Highlands High School), Daniel Schmitz (AD — Lincoln Charter High School), Chad McClure (Girls Coach — Hayesville High School), Daron Williams (Boys Coach — Mitchell High School), Scott Harrill (AD and Boys Coach — Cherryville High School), Bud Black (Assistant Boys Coach and Tournament’s Director — Cherryville High School). On Sept. 29, 2014, the committee met in Asheville, where the committee unanimously elected Dr. Bud Black to serve as chair of the Games Committee and the games’ director.
On March 21, 2015, the dream of more than 30 years became a reality as the West vs. Midwest 1-A All-Star Basketball Games were played by the 30 best girl basketball players in western North Carolina and the 30 best boy basketball players in western North Carolina. The All-Star games have been played each year during March since its inaugural games. On March 21, 2020, the games were to be played at Cherokee High School, however, due to COVID-19 the games and banquet were canceled. The 2021 games were also canceled due to COVID-19, but the All-Star Players were recognized and presented certificates, mementoes, and T-shirts. The ninth annual games and banquet (dubbed as Super Saturday) was held for the first time at Bessemer City High School before a capacity crowd.
Games summary and giving back
West 93, Midwest 76 (Girls)
In the action contested on the court, the girls took the floor first for All-Star action, as Hollifield and Wise took the floor with fellow Midwest teammates and Western Highlands Conference players Reagan Sparks and Mary Beth Woody of Mitchell and Kilee Morrow of Mountain Heritage. Other Midwest teammates included Bessemer City’s Janiya Adams and Daejah Hardin, Cherryville’s Gabrielle McCorkle, Draughn’s Aubrie Snyder (DNP), and Piedmont Charter’s Grace East. Comprising the West squad were Ezra Branham, Batrice Bryson, Riley Conner, Lilly Bryson and Bella Wilson (Highlands), Madison Spates (Swain), AJ Hill and Kamia Wiggins (Cherokee), Mercedes McLaughlin and Mahalah Stewart (Blue Ridge), Kensley Phillips and Desta Trammell (Robbinsville), Lila Roberts (Hayesville), Lochlan Rogers (Murphy) and Kiara Taylor (Hiwassee Dam).
Each of the all-star games were played in 20-minute halves, a contrast to the usual eight-minute quarters of North Carolina high school basketball. At the end of the first 20 minutes of play, the West All-Stars held a 42-35 advantage. Hollifield scored a pair of baskets for the Midwest, while Wise added two points in the half. The Midwest was paced by Bessemer City’s Adams, who poured in 14 first-half points. Taylor led the West with 14 points in the half, with 11 points from Stewart.
As the second half progressed, the West opened with a 9-1 scoring run over a two-and-a-half-minute span to build a 15-point lead, only to see the Midwest answer with its own 18-6 scoring spurt to draw to within 57-54 with 12:17 left to play the game. The Midwest snatched the lead at 60-59 with 8:18 left to play and trailed by as little as one point at 67-66 with 5:59 remaining on the clock, and was as close as four points at 77-73 with as little as 2:39 to play before the West squad slammed the door on the win with a 16-3 scoring run to end the game.
The Midwest’s Adams and Morrow were named Most Outstanding Players, as were the West’s Hill, Phillips and Taylor, with Mahalah Stewart (22 points) named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Avery’s Hollifield capped her prep basketball career with six points, with three points from Avery teammate Wise. Mitchell’s Sparks scored nine points, with six points from Mitchell’s Woody and 15 points from Heritage’s Morrow.
Midwest 110, West 73
In the boys all-star matchup at Jackson “Ace” Parker Gymnasium, the Midwest team, comprised of a roster featuring Avery’s Crenshaw and Ingham, as well as teammates Max Smoker and Colby Capps (Mt. Heritage), Ty Turbyfill and Conner Murphy (Mitchell), Carson Kelly and Numarious Good (Cherryville), Randall Pettus, Nazari Smarr, Keshawn Adams and Jameer Holmes (Bessemer City), Gavin Blackwood and Dante Hairston (Highland Tech), Kris Littlejohn (Polk County) squared off against the West roster of Preston Hyde, Tate Raper and Tanner Taylor (Hiwassee Dam), Dillian Brown (Murphy), Cade Denton, Logan Caldwell and Ethan Hooper (Hayesville), Kaden Tso Smith (Cherokee), Brock Adams and Bo Rattler (Robbinsville), Brock McKnight (Alleghany) and Donovan Bateman (Andrews).
The Midwest team opened up a double-digit lead midway through the first half and maintained its advantage through the final 10 minutes to enter the halftime break with a 45-35 halftime lead.
A 13-5 scoring run over the first 3:30 of the second half expanded the Midwest advantage to 58-39, with the MW lead ballooning to 72-51 with 12:53 to play in the game.
The West had no answer for the potent Midwest offensive firepower, as over the game’s next 8:30 another 23-14 scoring run from the Midwest squad gave the home club a 95-65 lead, finishing the final 4:08 of the contest by outracing the West 15-8 for the 110-73 win.
Crenshaw scored six points in the Midwest win, with four points from Ingham, including a thundering slam dunk in the first half of the game. Midwest teammates Pettus, Smoker and Littlejohn received Most Outstanding Player honors from the team, with Adams named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Most Outstanding Players from the West squad were Hiwassee Dam’s Hyde and Murphy’s Brown.
Director Black expressed appreciation for all who the contributors who made this year’s All-Star Games a rousing success, and for the time and effort put into providing the showcase for the senior players to enjoy and be recognized.
“We have a lot of support from our administrators and executive committee which is made up of principals, coaches, superintendents, parents, so it is well supported. It seems to grow and grow more every season. We had a tremendous banquet with over 250 people there. These young people have unbelievable grades in high school, with top students in their classes represented and extremely high grade point averages. We’re extremely proud of them and it’s really a great thing for them,” Black said. “We’re the only all-star games in the state, as far as I know, that gives scholarships to student-athletes, and we were able to provide nine scholarships. As the crowds and interest continues to increase, we hope to be able to give even more.”
For more information on the West/Midwest 1A All-Star Basketball Games, contact Coach Black at (704) 898-5208 or email westmidwestgames@aol.com.
