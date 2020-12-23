CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA announced a playoff bracketing plan for the 2020-21 school year Wednesday, Dec. 16, that was put into place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Playoff brackets will be partially predetermined this year across prep sports that are traditionally seeded, including volleyball, basketball, football, soccer, softball and baseball. Teams and fans aspiring to determine the postseason fate of its school will need to watch its conference finish and its conference winning percentage, a far cry from seasons past which used adjusted MaxPreps rankings, winning percentages and did not include emphasis upon strength of schedule.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors approved the measure during its winter meeting to institute the new strategy beginning with the upcoming volleyball state playoffs in January. The NCHSAA supplied a bracketing page on its website that broadly describes its upcoming bracketing policy that will be utilized during basketball, soccer, softball, baseball and lacrosse, as well as the final season of subdivided football playoffs in the spring. The procedure outlines the number of automatic qualifying teams for conferences within each of the four classifications, non-conference champions and wild card qualifiers.
As it pertains to the Western Highlands Conference, there will be a total of 14 automatic qualifiers region wide, with only one automatic qualifying bid for the champion of the 1A portion of the conference. In the 1A East and West regions, nine conference champions will be seeded on the first nine lines of the bracket, with No. 2 berths on seed lines No. 10 and 11 (West) or seed lines No. 10 through 14 (East), and the final five seeds in the West and final two East seeds filled by either No. 3 seeds or wild cards.
In the 2A portion of the state playoffs, the 2A champion of the WHC will receive one of 15 total automatic births in the western region, allowing for only one wild card team to enter the playoff qualification fray. The 2A east region boasts 13 automatic qualifying berths, with three wild card entries.
NCHSAA staff will utilize the pre-determined draw procedure to set the finalized bracket, with NCHSAA noting that draws for the line placement of berths will occur in random order, with all No. 1 berths drawn first, followed by No. 2 berths, followed by any No. 3 berths and wild card teams. When possible, competition between conference opponents in the first round will be avoided, which may require the removal of a line placement draw possibility for a given team.
In September, the NCHSAA announced its playoffs would be shortened by one round, to four in football and five in boys and girls basketball, baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls soccer, softball and volleyball.
The NCHSAA also announced last week it has adjusted the state qualification process for prep cross country, as the top three regional teams and top four individuals not on those teams from each will advance to the state meet, totaling 100 runners per gender per classification.
For additional information, click to www.nchsaa.org.
