CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Board of Directors announced on January 24 that it has voted to postpone the first and second rounds of the 2022 Dual Team Wrestling Tournament due to multiple inclement weather situations across the state over the past several weeks. The decision to postpone the first and second rounds will allow for schools and students to complete as much of the wrestling regular season as possible without exceeding weekly limitations for individuals or teams. Additionally, this decision will allow conferences to complete their conference tournaments and regular season matches for Dual Team seeding.
Subsequent to the decision to postpone the opening rounds, the Board of Directors voted to extend the reporting deadline for individual and dual team wrestling. Dual Team reporting deadline will now be 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. The reporting deadline for individual wrestling is now 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The bracketing for Dual Team Wrestling will take place on Friday, Jan. 28, and first and second round matches will be wrestled at the highest seed on Monday, Jan. 31. Third and fourth round matches have not been impacted by this decision and are still scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Dual Team State Championships will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse following the championship and consolation finals of the Women’s Wrestling Invitational.
