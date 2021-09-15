HB91 passes state senate vote, moves to state house
RALEIGH — House Bill 91 passed a full vote of the Senate on September 8 by a 28-14 margin, mostly along party lines.
HB 91 was authored by a group of Republican senators as a number of Democrats brought up concerns about the bill. Democrat Sen. Kirk deViere of Cumberland County was the only Democrat to vote in favor of the bill, while seven Democrats were absent from the vote. All Republicans present voted in favor of the bill.
The bill now progresses to the house chamber of the General Assembly, where it must go through the similar committee process it just progressed in the senate, starting in the education committee. The house could decide to offer amendments and send back to the senate but if the bill is able to pass through the house without amendments, it will then proceed to Gov. Roy Cooper, who would have to decide whether or not to sign the bill. If Cooper opts to veto the bill, then a three-fifths favorable vote of members present would be necessary to override the veto.
The initial restructuring of HB 91 would have eliminated the NCHSAA at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, but the amended version passed by the Senate (the seventh amendment since the bill’s original drafting) could allow the NCHSAA to continue administering high school athletics for public schools in North Carolina as long as it agrees to a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education. The language of the bill allows the State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit organization to run high school athletics in North Carolina.
If the bill is adopted into law, the NCHSAA would not be able to adopt new rules without first posting the proposed rule on its website and allowing for public comment. The association also would have to adopt policies similar to open meetings and public records laws, as well as undergo an annual state audit.
The NCHSAA would be allowed to charge reasonable fees for schools to participate, but the annual fees to schools would be reduced by 20 percent when the total fund balance of the NCHSAA reaches 250 percent of total expenses from the previous fiscal year. The NCHSAA would also be required to retain no more than one-third of net profits from any state tournament game.
The bill, if signed into law, would prohibit the NCHSAA from soliciting grant money and sponsorships outside of state tournament games, as well as disallow providing grants to schools, awarding scholarships to student-athletes where the funds are not donor-directed, and designating the use of specific or preferred vendors. Additionally, the NCHSAA would be unable to retain any gate money from regular season games such as its annual Endowment contests (a practice that the association has already moved to eliminate), and can no longer regulate intellectual property of schools, including its audio and visual rights.
The bill also dictates that non-traditional schools would be advanced by one classification, predominantly benefitting traditional 1A classification schools such as Avery, as well as other small 1A class schools in the far western and far eastern portions of the state. Classifications of schools, which has taken place generally on a four-year rotation by the NCHSAA, would be based solely on enrollment under the new bill, with four classifications. Additionally, the NCHSAA would no longer be allowed to levy fines for rules violations, and the bill would create, among other features, an independent appeals process using a panel appointed by the NC Board of Education, which would serve to oversee interscholastic athletics.
NCHSAA distributes another $1.7 million to member schools in 2020-2021
CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association distributed $1,717,803.65 to the Association’s member schools from interest earned on the Association’s Endowed Funds during 2020-2021. This total is in addition to the $4 million distribution approved by the Board of Directors in the COVID-19 Athletic Program Subsidy (CAPS) initiative from earlier in the fiscal year.
On July 27, 2021, the newly formed NCHSAA Endowment Advisory Committee reviewed the Endowment and recommended a 7% share on investment earnings for member schools in 2020-2021. The Board approved that recommendation in August, and the over $1.7 million end-of-year distribution total is a direct result of those two groups oversight.
NCHSAA membership distributions in 2020-2021 total $5,717,803.65. These types of distributions have been ongoing since 2010-2011 and with the total from 2020-2021 now equal $18,535,005.12 over that span.
“We are thankful that due to the financial stability of the NCHSAA and the wisdom of past Boards of Directors and Executive Directors that we are able to provide such a large benefit to our member schools in an incredibly challenging year,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “This type of distribution is only possible because our member schools agreed to pool shared resources in the early 1990’s and create one of the first Endowment Funds for a high school athletic association in the country and that visionary partnership is now bearing fruit to the benefit of schools in our state.”
The NCHSAA Board of Directors also made a commitment in May 2021 to cover the payment of Catastrophic Insurance Premiums for member schools, an estimated savings of $500,000 per year for the full membership.
The NCHSAA Endowment, a first-of-its-kind program in high school athletics, was started under the leadership of Charlie Adams, the late Executive Director of the NCHSAA who led the organization from 1984-2010 when he retired. Under Adams’ leadership, the Board of Directors studied the concept of beginning an Endowment for the Association, starting the fund in 1991.
Since the endowment’s inception and the start of a corporate partnership program, another early adoption of Adams relative to other state associations in the country, the profile of the NCHSAA membership’s shared assets has blossomed and is now able to annually return interest and other benefits to the member schools of the NCHSAA.
NCHSAA urges public to avoid fake live streams for North Carolina high school sports
CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association wants the public about a growing trend in internet scamming. There are hundreds of Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube events being promoted, sometimes within prominent online groups, that appear to be real live streams, but are phishing for your personal information, and sometimes trying to install malware on your device.
These posts appear to be legitimately scheduled live streams and be associated with a high school or state association. However, when you click on the link, you are typically asked to enter personal information in order to gain access to the video. These are fake. Do not enter any information.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, scams like this have been on the rise. At the start of the 2021-22 school year, there are hundreds of these events being circulated for the beginning of high school sports.
“Scammers know that people are looking for ways to follow their local high school team without being able to attend due to the pandemic,” said NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations James Alverson. “This is a quick and easy way for someone to take advantage of the high school sports fanbase and our member schools. We want to do everything we can to ensure that fans of our member schools do not fall prey to these scammers.”
The NFHS Network is the official video streaming platform of the NCHSAA. Many of its member schools are utilizing this platform for their own broadcasting needs. However, during the regular season, many schools have decided to use other entities to do their live streaming. Please check with your local high school athletic department for the correct location to watch your favorite team safely.
When on social media, the NCHSAA maintains a single official account on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms. The official account for each platform is @NCHSAA for Twitter and Instagram, on Facebook you can find the Association at facebook.com/NCHSAA. Some scammers use NCHSAA logos and other marks to try and deceive you, but there is only one official account for each platform controlled by the NCHSAA and no sport-specific accounts will be created or used to promote our events.
