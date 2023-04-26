CHAPEL HILL — High school athletics in North Carolina is scheduled for a drastic change beginning in the fall of 2025, as the NCHSAA’s member schools approved a recent by-law change by greater than 75 percent of its membership to cap the total number of schools in each classifications to 64 schools, as the NCHSAA communicated the approval to individual schools on April 18.
In adhering to the approved proposal, the move may potentially lead to an increase in classifications from the current four-class model to seven classifications in the next realignment of schools, beginning with the 2025-26 school year.
The proposal specifically outlined that the limit of each class to 64 schools would be based solely on average daily membership (ADM). For the measure to pass, at least 324 of the NCHSAA’s member schools were required to vote “yes” to the proposal, a result which was communicated by NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.
Tucker noted that additional details would be released during the NCHSAA spring meeting on May 4.
Although the seven-classification movement may be inevitable, there is still a potential legislative movement that may curtail the change. Within the NC General Assembly, Senate Bill 636 was filed April 6 which, in part, would prevent the NCHSAA from having more than four classifications. The bill as written also would require all charter and non-public schools to move up one classification rather than play in the class in which they would be placed based on ADM.
The bill comes less than a year into the NCHSAA’s memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education, an agreement required by a state law passed in 2021. The association hasn’t expanded classifications since the 1969-70 school year, and any change to the number of classifications has to come via a membership vote.
As of the 2022-23 school year, there are 432 member schools in the NCHSAA.
