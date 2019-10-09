CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association presented special awards at the regional meetings across the state that were completed this past week.
Commissioner Que Tucker and Assistant Commissioner Tra Waters presented both the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Awards and the Special Person awards to recipients in each region.
The Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Awards, named for the Association’s late, longtime Executive Director, are presented in each of the association’s regions to a person with at least 10 years of experience in education and athletics who is still active in the field and has regularly gone “above and beyond” the call of duty at both the local and the state level. The Special Person award is similar, but may go to a contributor to the NCHSAA who is not directly in coaching or education.
In Region 8, the region in which Avery and several neighboring counties reside, a pair of Western Highlands Conference coaches and administrators, Mountain Heritage head football coach and athletic director Joey Robinson and Mitchell High School head wrestling coach Ed Duncan, were honored.
Robinson was presented with the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award for his successes during a 25-year teaching and coaching career where he has served as teacher, coach and athletic director at the Burnsville school. Robinson has been the head football coach since 2001, compiling an overall record of 118-97. He has also served as the school’s athletic director since 2008. Robinson is a six-time winner of the Western Highlands Conference Coach of the Year award, was named the 2008 Asheville Citizen-Times Coach of the Year and 2009 NCPreps 2A Coach of the Year. His team finished as state runner-up in 2009 and he was selected to join the East/West All-Star Game coaching staff in 2015. Robinson was one of the winners of the 2014 Homer Thompson Memorial “Eight Who Make a Difference” Award.
Duncan, a former athletic director at Avery High School, was named the Charlie Adams Special Person Award winner in the region. Duncan has served as the assistant athletic director and head wrestling coach for Mitchell High School for 14 years. He is the state chairperson for the North Carolina Chapter of USA Wrestling. Duncan was instrumental in the inception, planning and execution of the first NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational, held in February 2018, that featured more than 80 female wrestlers in 11 different weight classes.
In addition to numerous other awards and accolades, Duncan has led his teams to eight conference championships, two dual team state championships and has been named the Coach of the Year twice by both the Western Highlands Conference and NC Mat News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.