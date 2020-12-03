RALEIGH - Putting the “student” component of student-athlete uppermost in mind, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association board of directors made several decisions during its winter meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 2 and 3.
Both board president Jerry Simmons, principal at New Bern High School, and NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker answered a number of questions from almost three dozen media representatives in a Thursday afternoon, Dec. 3, press conference.
Stressing the educational mission is not surprising for a board comprised of principals, teachers and athletic directors, nor is a belief that offering competitive sports opportunities to young people is important for many students’ well-rounded growth. For many, Simmons said, sports participation is a motivating factor for a student to even attend school and receive an education.
Plaudits for hard work all around
Simmons opened his prepared remarks by saying, “I want to commend the work of our student athletes, coaches and school administrators in our state for helping us return sports. They have certainly served as models to our schools and our communities that these safety protocols can work.
“They provide us with optimism for our upcoming sports seasons,” said Simmons. “I also want to commend the work of our school districts and school boards across the state. They have made some fiscal decisions and their enforcement of our safety measures has allowed us to return sports and do so, obviously, with less resources.”
Simmons continued by acknowledging the NCHSAA’s partnership with the Governor’s office and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and “… the decisions that they have to make for our entire state.”
Simmons described the work of the NCHSAA as “bold” in the work it is doing in these challenging times. Tucker underlined that thought a short while later in saying that in her years of service she could not recall a time when an NCHSAA board has been called upon to do so much.
“Our board of directors represent the regions across our state very well,” said Simmons. “Their ability to not only focus on the now – and much of our ‘now’ of course is COVID related – but they are also able to give their attention to forecasted needs that we will have beyond just COVID.”
With the addition of new schools accepted during the winter board meeting, the NCHSAA is now comprised of 426 member schools.
Simmons also reported that the association's finances are “... very healthy, even in the midst of all this. Commissioner Tucker and her staff are great stewards of our assets and that has permitted us to return over $1.2 million to our member schools last year and almost $13 million over the last 10 years.
“We have a COVID athletic program subsidy,” Simmons said, “and that will have some caps, but that is $4 million that we have been able to set aside to help us assist member schools who qualify.”
Simmons added that a subcommittee of the board is working on the criteria that will define what qualifying means.
“We are excited about the opportunity to help offset some of the operating expenses of our member schools," said Simmons. “We know that many will fall short with limited gate receipts, concessions and things of that sort.”
Football classifications eliminated with realignment
Much of the media representatives’ focus was on the decision to eliminate subdivisions within the school classifications, specifically as they relate to football, scheduled to take effect with the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Instead of having, for example, 3AA and 4AA, the classifications have been simplified to 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. Each class level will still have 64 teams qualifying for the state playoffs.
Responding to a question about the reason for eliminating the subdivisions, Tucker explained the board‘s and the NCHSAA staff’s deliberations that began two years ago and the thought that they could use criteria other than the size of enrollment to determine a school’s classification.
“Are there some other factors we can use?” asked Tucker. “And if there are some other factors, then perhaps it will eliminate the overriding need to subdivide. It simply all came together in a manner that we are able to say that we will no longer subdivide football. It puts it back on an equal footing with all of our sports…With this realignment process we will have the opportunity to move back to the more traditional 25-percent model, introduce those factors, and have our four classifications."
Simmons reported in his prepared remarks that a motion to increase the number of football classifications failed to receive a sufficient number of board votes.
The scheduled realignment of schools into the four levels of classification will be completed in March, Tucker said.
Reducing the gridiron regular season
Tucker noted that “health and safety” are always going to be prominent in board discussions, and that priority was evident in the decisions made by the board.
The number of football games in a school’s regular season will be reduced from 11 to 10, with a stipulation that the first contest may not occur more than two days in advance of the final Friday in August. Tucker said that the board and staff had been in communication with football coaches and the coaching leadership group, receiving input as well as communicating with them the concerns with regard to student athletes’ health and safety.
“We were one of just a few states to play so many games leading to the crowning of a state champion,” Tucker stated. “It was time for us to bring that back in line not only with other folks across the country, but so that we were helping the young people who play football be as safe as we possibly could.”
The changes are to go into effect in August 2021, so the modified calendars for basketball and football for the currently planned seasons starting January and February will not be affected.
Uncertain playoffs
Tucker emphasized that many of the playoff considerations in all sports are still up in the air because they are uncertain about the availability of the traditional regional and championship venues, such as for swimming and diving.
“We are in a wait-and-see mode for some of those,” the commissioner said. “Will our colleges and universities be in a position to allow outside entities, such as high school basketball teams, volleyball teams, to come into their arena and play a contest? We don’t know all of those things yet. We are working with our traditional partners to see what is available. Once we solidify that, we will certainly let everybody know. Much of it is based on what this virus does and how quickly we can get it under wraps.”
Why go forward?
Given that the number of COVID-19 cases statewide, including hospitalizations, are reported to be on the rise, there was some concern expressed by media participants about the wisdom of going forward with NCHSAA plans to offer football, basketball and lacrosse, all of which have been singled out by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as carrying a high risk for potentially spreading the virus.
Simmons described the board discussions as “very rich.”
“We all understood that the discussion we were having about basketball, which starts next week would carry over into other ‘red’ sports, too,” Simmons explained. “We are fortunate in that we have a lot of strong folks with basketball experience serving on our board and they chimed in heavily. I feel good in saying that in the end a lot of time and research went into putting together the calendar we have out now. We worry that if we start sports too late that they would be in conflict with sports already in place. There is a fear that at that point we would have to start prioritizing which sports we are going to forge ahead with in the spring and which sports we might possibly have to take off the table.
“We are encouraged by the protocols that are already in place and the successes that we have seen in other states,” Simmons added.
Simmons reported that a good deal of board discussion centered on the requirement for the student athletes in basketball to compete with masks on, adding that their inclusion of an official’s time out once per quarter will help alleviate concerns and not create a competitive advantage for any of the teams that might have to use their own timeouts to spell their student athletes.
Level of confidence for completion
Given the experiences of the NFL and college football at the highest levels, with so many players forced to remain in quarantine and miss games and even having many games canceled or postponed, Tucker was asked to characterize the board’s and staff’s level of confidence that a high school slate of regular season games and playoffs will be completed.
Tucker responded by drawing comparisons to her experience with concussion protocols on the high school level.
“I would say my level of confidence is the same level of confidence I have when I am thinking about whether our coaches are doing the right thing with concussion protocol,” Tucker explained. “I believe our coaches are going to do everything they can to keep their young people safe.
“As a teacher when I taught school, I had those students from 7:30 or 8 in the morning until 3:30. They were part of my class. I couldn’t control what they did once they got on the bus and went home. But with the girls I coached, I could talk with them about expectation. I could set some standards. I could establish some norms,” Tucker continued. “My relationship with my players and my relationship with their parents was such that if I said it, they pretty much thought that is what I am going to do.
“I believe our coaches have a similar, if not the same relationship with their players," Tucker said. "It gives me a rise in my level of confidence that these coaches will be able to have these young people under their wings after school, in their gyms, and be able to sit down and have some discussions about the decisions you make on the weekend. These are impressionable young people. I think it is critical that we have our coaches dealing with with our players because of the education that can be shared and the lessons that can be taught.”
Early season scheduling flexibility, then...
Tucker intimated that there would be some level of flexibility in scheduling should games need to be postponed during the regular season.
“But if we get into the playoffs, you have to be able to move forward because we are not going to be able to extend the season,” Tucker said.
