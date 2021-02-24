CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released a final draft of its high school sports realignment plan on Feb. 17 for the upcoming 2021 through 2025 school years.
Fans of the Western Highlands Conference encountered no change from the previous draft of the plan, as current conference members Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Mountain Heritage and Owen remain aligned for the next four years, with the additions of newcomers Draughn from Burke County and Rosman from Transylvania County.
Polk remains slated to be removed from Avery’s conference in similar fashion to Hendersonville, who was moved during the most recent alignment prior to the 2017-18 school year.
As is the case when trying to please a large contingent of invested individuals, making every school happy during the realignment process has proved a moving target, a point which NCHSAA President Que Tucker noted in an email sent last week to member high school athletic directors, sharing that “...though there will still be those who are unhappy, the Committee is to be commended for its work in trying to address every request and concern while ensuring that each member school has a ‘home’ conference that can provide fair and equitable athletic opportunities for all North Carolina students.”
The fourth draft will be sent to the NCHSAA Board of Directors for review, and following final appeals from schools who may contend potential errors in procedure made by the Realignment Committee, the board is scheduled to approve a final realignment plan during its meeting sometime in the month of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.