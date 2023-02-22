NEWLAND — North Carolina School of Science and Math Morganton High School, which officially opened its doors in June 2022 and welcomed 150 high school juniors to its inaugural class in August, will be the newest member of the Western Highlands Conference beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
NCSSM-Morganton is a western campus expansion of the North Carolina School of Science and Math that is located in Durham, located near the NC School of the Deaf, and was initially made possible by the passing of the Connect NC Bond by state taxpayers in 2016, in addition to private donors. Ground was broken for the Morganton campus in 2019, and all totaled, the state provided $85 million to support construction of the new campus.
Athletically for the current school year, NCSSM-Morganton fields athletic teams in varsity boys and girls basketball and boys tennis, as well as fielded a swim team for meets during this winter season. Avery Athletics recently met the fledgling NCSSM-Morganton basketball programs on the floor at Viking Gym on January 24, with both of Avery’s varsity basketball teams victorious in the matchup.
The addition of the Dragons to the current Western Highlands Conference roster will give the league eight member schools entering the 2023-24 school year after the NCHSAA unanimously voted by a 19-0 margin at its Nov. 30, 2022, meeting to admit NCSSM-Morganton into the WHC beginning with next school year.
