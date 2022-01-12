NEWLAND — Following a fall season with few hiccups to its regular schedules, Avery High School Athletics encountered multiple virus-related postponements within the past two weeks, as the boys basketball, wrestling and girls basketball teams started the new year by putting a pause on their respective seasons.
Both Avery’s varsity boys and girls basketball teams last took the floor a couple of days after Christmas, participating in the Holidays on the Hardwood Tournament in Cherokee from Dec. 28 to 30. Wrestling last took to the mat for the Holy Angels Invitational Tournament in Charlotte on Dec. 27 to 30.
Avery varsity basketball teams were forced to postpone each of its home games last week, conference matchups against Mountain Heritage and Madison, while the wrestling team was unable to host a Jan. 4 tri-match as well as compete in a scheduled conference match at Owen on Jan. 11. Avery’s JV boys basketball team did host Mountain Heritage in a weather-delayed matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
According to Avery High School Director of Athletics Jay Smith, Avery boys basketball was scheduled to end its quarantine period on Monday, Jan. 10, with Avery girls basketball ending its quarantine on Friday, Jan. 14.
Avery Wrestling will conclude its quarantine through Tuesday, Jan. 11, and the Viking wrestlers will return to the mat for a home match and Senior Night on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Viking Gym, with middle school action at 3:30 p.m. and high school action at 5:30 p.m.
Smith added that he is working with the schools whose games and matches were affected by the changes to attempt to reschedule those events for later in this regular season.
