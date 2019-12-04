LEDGER — For the sixth consecutive season, Mitchell found itself playing high school playoff football following the Thanksgiving holiday, as it squared off in a third round matchup against Swain County at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 29. The Mountaineers dominated Polk County in the second round in preparation for its Smoky Mountain Conference opponent, who won on the road at Bessemer City to earn a date with MHS.
Mitchell showed strength on both sides of the football, as its balanced offense and multiple weapons proved too much for the Maroon Devils to handle in a decisive 38-6 Mountaineers home win. The second-seeded Mountaineers travel this Friday, Dec. 6, to Pilot Mountain to face top-seeded East Surry for the right to represent the Western region in the following week’s 1-AA state championship game.
Quarterback Noah Pitman had a strong night passing the football, completing 9-of-14 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown. As a team, Mitchell’s offense racked up 371 yards on just 37 plays, while holding Swain to just 218 total yards on 59 total plays.
Mitchell marched downfield on the opening series of the contest before the Swain defense forced and recovered a Tanner Duncan fumble for the first turnover of the night. The Maroon Devils and its no-huddle, split-back veer held the ball for seven plays but was forced to punt the pigskin back to the Mountaineers. Mitchell could not move the football but a punt pinned Swain at own 10-yard line, where the MHS defense forced a subsequent SHS punt, swinging the field position battle in the home team’s favor.
Lining up from the Swain 41-yard line, Mitchell found traction offensively. A 26-yard Duncan carry and a 16-yard pass from Noah Pitman to Ty Pitman set up a three-yard Duncan gallop off the left side of the line into the end zone. Elliot Kadans’ extra point staked the home club to a 7-0 lead as the first quarter concluded.
Swain’s ensuing drive consumed almost seven minutes off the second-period clock, as the possession began from its own 20-yard line and advanced to the Mitchell 15, primarily behind the running of Swain quarterback Damian Lossiah. The drive stalled, however, when Lossiah’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete to turn the football over on downs.
Deep inside its own territory, Mitchell wasted little time chewing up yardage. A Carter Hoyle running play picked up 32 yards, a pass connection from Pitman to Tyler McKinney moved the Mountaineers into SHS territory, then a pitch-and-catch from Pitman to Ty Sparks set MHS with a first-and-goal from the Swain 1, where Pitman called his own number on a quarterback plunge over the goal line. The PAT pushed Mitchell’s lead to 14-0 with 3:41 to play before halftime.
After the Mountaineer defense forced a Swain three-and-out, the Mitchell offense went to work with a three-play, 64-yard drive that took less than a minute to orchestrate, with Pitman stepping up from the Swain rush to connect with Garrison Phillips for a 26-yard touchdown pass. The extra point left Mitchell with a commanding 21-0 advantage with 1:14 left in the half.
Instead of looking to end the half and regroup, the Maroon Devils offense looked to get on the scoreboard before the intermission. The MHS defense would not be so benevolent, however. Following a third-down play where Swain stepped out-of-bounds to stop the clock, the Maroon Devils were forced to punt the football back to Mitchell, who returned the kick into Swain territory with 35 seconds remaining in the quarter.
With the offense back on the field, the Mountaineers methodically meandered through the Maroon Devils, using four plays to drive to the Swain 16-yard line before the Swain defense bowed its neck. Undaunted, Mountaineers kicker Kadans stepped up and split the sticks on a 33-yard field goal in the half’s final seconds to further pad Mitchell’s advantage to 24-0 at halftime.
As the second half unfolded, Swain’s offense continued to stay its course by running the football. On its opening series, the Maroon Devils trudged downfield, earning every yard it gained against the stout Mountaineers. A 17-play, 61-yard scoring drive consumed 8:30 off the third-period clock, capped by a Lossiah 2-yard run to put Swain on the scoreboard at 24-6.
Not to be outdone, Mitchell also found the end zone on its first possession of the second half, only taking seven plays and 2:36 to drive 64 yards, with a 7-yard run by Duncan crossing the goal line. The PAT propelled the Mountaineers to a 31-6 lead at the end of the third period.
Mitchell’s final score of the evening was set up by an interception by MHS defensive back Harrison Horney, who returned the pick deep into Swain territory. The Mountaineers capitalized on the turnover when Logan Hudgins scored on a double handoff from 19 yards out with 6:00 remaining in the contest. The extra point provided the final margin of victory as Mitchell improved to 12-1 for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.