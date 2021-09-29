SWANNANOA — Mitchell football has returned to its dominant winning ways.
Following a 63-point outburst against Madison the previous week to open Western Highlands Conference competition, the Mountaineers laid another offensive onslaught on a conference foe, traveling to Warhorse Stadium and hanging 55 points and posting almost 500 yards of total offense on the home Owen club en route to a 55-27 win over the Warhorses on Friday, Sept. 24.
A pair of Mountaineers ran for more than 100 yards, led by quarterback Ty Turbyfill’s 175 yards on 18 carries, with three rushing touchdowns. Teammate Chase Duncan ran for a pair of touchdowns as part of a 13-carry, 147-yard performance. Gage Young chipped in with 70 yards on eight carries with a touchdown.
Turbyfill attempted only seven passes, completing five for 57 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell gained 442 yards rushing in the victory and 499 yards in total offense. The MHS defense held Owen to only 266 yards of total offense in the win.
Mitchell opened the scoring on its first possession, driving 67 yards over four plays, with Turbyfill scoring on a 40-yard touchdown run. Ben Wessinger’s PAT gave the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the contest.
Owen showed fight on its opening series, as a long kickoff return helped the Warhorses set up shop in Mitchell territory. Owen found the end zone on four plays in only two minutes, with Briggs Barker scoring on a 31-yard touchdown run, tying the score at 7-7.
Mitchell responded to Owen’s equalizing score with its own touchdown to again gain the lead. An eight-play, 80-yard drive featured all running plays, with Turbyfill finding the goal line on a 24-yard touchdown run, giving the visitors the lead again at 14-7 with 4:17 to play in the first quarter.
The MHS defense made a key play on Owen’s next offensive series, as Enrique Huaroco forced a fumble from OHS runner Alex Sanchez which the Mountaineers recovered. On the next Mitchell offensive play, Turbyfill connected with Gage Young for a 28-yard touchdown pass. Wessinger’s PAT increased the Mountaineer lead to 21-7.
With the offense and defense stepping up, the Mitchell special teams got into the act with its own game-changing play. Following a three-and-out by the Warhorses, a punt from Owen was blocked by the Mountaineers and recovered in Owen territory. A pair of offensive plays later, Mitchell was back in the end zone, as Gage Young galloped past the Warhorses on a 13-yard touchdown, helping MHS to lead 28-7.
Before the action-packed first quarter came to an end, however, Owen gave its home fans reason to cheer. After another long kickoff return by Owen’s Sanchez, Sanchez completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Will Shaw. The PAT cut Mitchell’s lead to 28-14 as the first quarter expired.
Each time Owen sought to seize momentum, Mitchell had an answer. With its first series of the second quarter, the Mountaineer offense matriculated 71 yards over seven plays, capped by a Turbyfill 4-yard touchdown run for a 35-14 MHS lead.
Following an Owen punt, Mitchell continued to prove that Owen’s defense had no answer for the Mountaineer attack. Mitchell marched 73 yards in 10 plays, culminating with a Chase Duncan 30-yard touchdown run to build a 42-14 lead, which remained unchanged until halftime.
Mitchell went back to work to open the second half, as it forced a turnover when Sanchez was picked off by Mitchell’s Elijah Nave, who returned the interception inside the Owen red zone. Three plays later, Enrique Huaroco scored on a 5-yard run to increase Mitchell’s lead to 48-14 less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Owen regrouped on its ensuing possession and found success moving the football, driving 69 yards over six plays, capping the drive with a Kameron Moore 1-yard TD run, narrowing the score to 48-21 with 7:37 to play in the third quarter.
After the teams traded possessions, Mitchell mounted its longest scoring drive of the night, marching 89 yards over only eight plays. Key plays on the drive included Chase Duncan runs of 26 and 23 yards, and Duncan capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge to give MHS a 55-21 lead to close the third quarter.
Owen found its way back into the end zone one final time as the fourth quarter unfolded, moving the football 62 yards over nine plays, with Sanchez crossing the goal line on a 4-yard run, accounting for the final 55-27 margin.
Cadyn Cook led Owen with 93 yards on 14 carries, with 53 yards on four carries by Briggs Barker. Sanchez completed 3-of-7 passes for 60 yards with a touchdown.
Huaroco led the Mitchell defensive charge with nine tackles, with seven tackles from Chase Duncan and six tackles by Gabe Brandt. Will Johnson paced Owen with a game-high 9.5 tackles.
Mitchell (4-2, 2-0 WHC) will welcome Draughn, who also is 2-0 in conference play, this week to continue Western Highlands Conference competition. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Ledger is slated for 7:30 p.m.
