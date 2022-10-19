LEDGER — As far as neighboring gridiron battles go, it’s hard to find a more competitive and significant mountain rivalry than the one between Mitchell and Mountain Heritage.
In the latest installment of the Toe River showdown, the Cougars hung tough with the Mountaineers, taking a one-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Mitchell emerged from the locker room as a different ballclub, however, as its defense shut out the Cougars in the second half while the offense scored 22 unanswered second-half points to down Mountain Heritage 35-14 on Friday, Oct. 14, at Memorial Stadium.
The Mountaineers used a balanced attack in victory, amassing 261 rushing yards on 41 carries, while passing for 110 yards. Defensively, Mitchell limited Mountain Heritage to just 240 yards in total offense, including only 203 rushing yards on 43 attempts.
MHS quarterback Ty Turbyfill completed 8-of-10 passing attempts for 110 yards with a pair of touchdowns, adding 49 rushing yards and a score. Mitchell boasted a pair of 100-plus-yard rushers in the win, with Gage Young carrying the football 15 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and teammate Chad Giarrusso toting the pigskin 14 times for 100 yards and a score.
Mountain Heritage quarterback Brandon Quinn led the Cougars with 138 rushing yards on 20 carries with a touchdown, while completing 2-of-8 passes for 37 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Griffin Ray added 49 rushing yards on 16 carries.
The Cougars fired the opening salvo of the contest, as Quinn scored on a 26-yard touchdown run to cap an 8-play, 80-yard scoring march with the game’s opening possession. Colby Capps’ PAT gave the visitors the early 7-0 lead a little more than three minutes into the first period.
Mitchell countered the Heritage score with its first touchdown of the night, as the offense capitalized on a short field. Turbyfill took to the air and completed a 9-yard pass to Gage Young, who trotted into the end zone for a score to finish a 39-yard, three-play drive. Giarrusso tacked on the PAT to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:15 to play in the first quarter.
Following a stop by the Mountaineers defense, Mitchell’s offense continued to fire on all cylinders. Beginning on its own 15, Mitchell methodically drove 85 yards in six plays, using a quick strike when a Turbyfill pass connected with Hollifield for a 30-yard touchdown. The PAT failed, but Mitchell led 13-7 with 7:14 to play before halftime.
With its ensuing possession, Mountain Heritage did not shrink from the pressure, using 12 plays to move 76 yards downfield. With only 16 seconds remaining in the half, the Cougars hit pay dirt when Quinn found receiver Maverick Gilley for a 10-yard touchdown pass. The Capps PAT gave Mountain Heritage a one-point advantage at 14-13 entering the locker room for halftime.
The teams traded possessions to open the third quarter before the Mountaineers pounded the football on the Cougars defense and drove 84 yards over seven plays. Gage Young broke free from the Heritage secondary for a 22-yard touchdown run, with a successful two-point conversion pass from Turbyfill to Hollifield giving Mitchell the lead at 21-14, a lead the Mountaineers would maintain for the remainder of the game.
Heritage found the going tough on the Mountaineers defense that tightened its grip and continued to swing momentum in favor of the home team. Mitchell extended its lead midway through the fourth quarter when Turbyfill took matters into his own hands, calling his own number and following blockers to daylight for a 25-yard touchdown run. Giarrusso added the PAT to give the Mountaineers a little breathing room at 28-14 with 6:03 left in the contest.
The Heritage offense was again denied by the Mitchell defense, getting the football back for the Mountaineer attack to put the final nail in the proverbial coffin and seal the win. Seven plays and 38 yards elapsed almost four minutes of the clock in the final period, and Mitchell cashed in with points, as Giarrusso scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:11 to play, also adding the PAT to provide for the final 35-14 margin.
Enrique Huaroco led the Mitchell defense with seven tackles, with five tackles each from Giarrusso and Jordan Riddle, and four tackles from Joe Conley.
Mitchell (5-3, 3-1 WHC) returns to action this week as it hosts winless Rosman for its Senior Night on Friday, Oct. 21.
