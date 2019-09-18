MARION — Mitchell football met a familiar foe in more than one fashion in its game on Monday, Sept. 16, at McDowell High School. Not only does McDowell serve as a border rival to Mitchell, but former longtime Avery head coach and current Titans head coach Darrell Brewer welcomed the Mountaineers to Titan Stadium.
Though the coaching staff may have changed at McDowell, Mitchell still had the answers in dominant fashion on the gridiron, scoring 27 points in the opening quarter and playing most of the second half with a running clock due to the NCHSAA mercy rule, as the Mountaineers dispatched McDowell by a 55-8 final score.
The teams, scheduled to play on Friday night, were postponed for three days due to inclement weather that rolled through western North Carolina last week. The change of date didn’t seem to bother the visitors from Ledger, as Mitchell rolled up 567 yards in total offense, including 312 rushing yards, to improve to 4-0 for the season.
Noah Pitman continued to show why he is a top player in the region, as he accounted for 346 yards of total offense (255 passing yards on 9-of-13 passing, 91 rushing yards on five carries), and six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing). Benefiting from the quarterback’s sterling performance was receiver Tyler McKinney, who snagged six passes for 223 yards and three scores.
Defensively, Carter Hoyle led the Mitchell charge with four tackles, with three tackles each from Ty Sparks, Cameron Greene and McKinney.
McDowell was paced by running back Quantavia Moore, who ran for 189 yards on 16 carries and the Titans’ lone score of the evening in the fourth quarter.
Mitchell began its scoring parade within the first two minutes of the contest, as Pitman connected with McKinney on a 55-yard touchdown pass. Elliot Kadans’ first of seven converted extra-point kicks spotted the guests a 7-0 lead.
A little more than 90 seconds later, Mitchell found its way back into the end zone, as the pairing of Pitman and McKinney hooked up on a 43-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was unsuccessful, but Mitchell led 13-0.
The Titans were unable to get any momentum going against a dominant Mountaineers defense, and Mitchell continued to consistently penetrate the McDowell defense. Pitman found an opening with his legs and scampered 25 yards for a touchdown at the midway point of the first quarter for a 20-0 lead.
Following McDowell’s subsequent possession, Mitchell took back over on offense and marched 38 yards over four plays, with Pitman finding Ty Sparks with a 19-yard touchdown pitch and catch for a 27-0 lead entering the second period.
As the defense continued to stifle the Titans rush-oriented offensive attack, the offense continued to score seemingly at will. Less than a minute into the second quarter, Logan Hudgins capped a two-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge and a 34-0 advantage.
Mitchell added two more scores before halftime, a Sparks 5-yard reception from Pitman and another TD pass from Pitman to McKinney covering 13 yards, to give the visitors a 48-0 lead at the intermission.
Hoyle closed Mitchell’s scoring for the night with a 23-yard touchdown tote in the final minute of the third quarter to take a 55-0 lead. McDowell prevented the shutout at the 9:34 mark of the final period, as Moore broke loose on the Mitchell defense for a 57-yard touchdown. Jacob Pearson added the two-point conversion run to provide for the 55-8 final margin.
The Mountaineers will travel to Franklin this Friday, Sept. 20, for a non-conference matchup with the Panthers.
