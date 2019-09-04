LEDGER — The Mitchell Mountaineers opened its 2019 home schedule at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30, by hosting the Cabarrus Warriors. MHS proved less than hospitable on the gridiron to the visitors from the Piedmont, using its bruising ground game to pound the Warriors into submission, building a large first-quarter lead and holding the Warriors to just 82 total yards for the contest in securing a convincing 56-0 shutout victory.
Quarterback Noah Pitman paced the Mountaineers with another 100-yard rushing effort, tallying 104 yards on just eight carries, as Mitchell gained 423 yards rushing as a team on 33 attempts. Defensively, the Mountaineers forced three Warrior turnovers, including a pair of interceptions in the decisive win.
Caius Peterson led the MHS defense with a team-high eight tackles, followed closely behind by five tackles each by Cole Sparks and Ty Sparks. Garrison Phillips picked off a pair of Cabarrus passes in the win.
Mitchell began its scoring barrage early and often, as Pitman put the Mountaineers on the board with a 55-yard touchdown tote to cap the game’s opening offensive series, a four-play, 80-yard drive consuming less two minutes off the first-quarter clock. Elliot Kadans’ PAT staked the home team to a 7-0 lead.
A second Mountaineers touchdown a little more than a minute later, when Phillips picked off a Tim Watson pass at the Cabarrus 33-yard line and dashed to the house for a defensive touchdown. Kadans’ kick was true for a 14-0 MHS advantage at the 9:05 mark.
Mitchell scored a third time in the quarter to complete a nine-play, 60-yard scoring march, as Ty Sparks scored on a 12-yard run to give the home team the 21-0 lead after one quarter of action.
As the second quarter unfolded, the Mountaineers took the opportunity to extend its lead while continuing to lock down the Warriors defensively. Less than three minutes into the period, MHS extended its lead to 28-0 when Logan Hudgins scurried 15 yards to paydirt to cap a five-play, 56-yard scoring drive.
Mitchell marched 62 yards over eight plays on its next offensive series, consuming more than three and a half minutes off the clock before closing the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Pitman to Tyler McKinney. Kadans’ fifth PAT of the half propelled the Mountaineers to a commanding 35-0 lead.
As impressive as the Mitchell offense was moving the football, much the same could be said about the team’s defensive play in the matchup. Cabarrus mustered only six first downs for the entire contest, rushing for just 60 yards on 23 carries as a team and never finding success against the impregnable MHS defensive front.
In the second half, the Mountaineers scored on its first offensive series, as Cameron Greene capped a four-play, 50-yard march with an 11-yard touchdown run with 8:14 remaining in the third quarter. Kadans’ PAT upped the MHS lead to 42-0 to invoke the NCHSAA mercy rule and running game clock for the remainder of the contest.
Despite the non-stop clock, Mitchell still managed to play a number of its younger players in the second half to give them valuable game experience that often pays dividends later in a season. The Mountaineers scored a pair of additional touchdowns before calling it a night. Hunter Zheng scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter, while teammate Harrison Horney closed the scoring with a dynamic 48-yard touchdown scurry with 3:50 remaining in the game to close out the scoring and the emphatic win.
Tanner Duncan, Greene, and Horney each eclipsed 50 rushing yards apiece in the win, while Pitman completed 7-of-10 passes for 42 yards. The Mountaineers did not attempt a punt for the entire contest.
The Mountaineers hosts Trinity Academy out of Gray, Tenn., this Friday, Sept. 6, at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
