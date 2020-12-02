BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae Head Cycling Coach Tim Hall announces the third member of his 2021-22 recruiting class with the signing of student-athlete Sam Morrison (Jacksonville, Fla.) on Nov. 24. Morrison joins Corey Jackson (Basye, Va.) and Izzy Weinberg (Malvern, Pa.) as cyclists set to join the program next fall.
Morrison, who will join the Bobcats from Bishop Kenny High School, comes to Banner Elk as a four-time Cyclocross State Champion and a State Criterium Champion on the road. In addition to being part of the VeloBrew racing team and the 904 Duval Devils National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) team, Morrison is a Girls Riding Together (GRiT) ambassador and was also named Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Student of the Year.
"I chose Lees-McRae because of the academics, athletics and the location," said Morrison. "The academics are like no other and all of the classes I am interested in taking are experiential learning, which I found to be very forward-thinking. The entire team was friendly and welcoming. The bonus is I get to ride in one of the most beautiful places on earth."
Morrison intends to study Exercise Science when enrolling at Lees-McRae College next fall and is also interested in taking part in various volunteering opportunities in the community.
