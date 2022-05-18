SOUTHERN PINES — Mitchell Mountaineer sophomore Connor Warren dominated the final day of competition at the 1A Men’s Golf State Championship at Longleaf Golf & Family Club on May 10, carding the only under-par round of the tournament on day two. Warren backed up his +4 first round of 76 on Monday with a nearly flawless 2-under, 70 on Tuesday to cruise to an individual state championship, besting Eastern Randolph’s Connor Carter by eight strokes.
Warren played to perfection on the front nine, going out in 32 with three birdies and six pars. The flawless front nine gave him plenty of cushion for the back nine, as overnight leader Colin Ferrick from Christ the King, and the two players Warren spent the night tied with at +4, Carter and Cameron Lutterloh, all had rough patches in their respective rounds.
Ferrick fell back early with a +6 stretch on holes two through four on his way to a 41 on the front nine. Lutterloh struggled out of the gate with a double on the opening hole followed by a bogey on the second. He then doubled the par-5 5th Hole on his way to a front-nine 39. Carter held things together for the longest of the individual leaders. He managed to make the turn in 1-under 34 thanks to two birdies and a single bogey on the opening side. However, on the closing nine, Carter struggled mightily, carding five bogeys and a double against just one birdie on his way to a 44 and final round score of 78.
South Stanly led by three shots over Mitchell overnight, and the Bulls managed to hang on to that lead, giving up just one stroke to the charging Mountaineers on the final day of competition. Once again, all four scoring players for South Stanly broke 90, led on day two by Dustin Hurley who carded an 82 (+10). Luke Webb was just a few shots in back of his teammate at 85 with Davis Wright posting a day two 86 and Luke Dennis coming up with an 89 to round out the Bulls scoring foursome on the final day. The title was the first state championship in program history for South Stanly, which qualified for the team competition for the first time since 1996.
The NCHSAA is committed to recognizing and promoting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to recognize two individuals at each State Championship who have demonstrated these ideals throughout the 2022 season. The 1A Men’s Golf Championship Sportsmanship Award winners for this year were Brody Miller from Mitchell and Jacob Turner from South Stanly.
