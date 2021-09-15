ANDREWS — After hanging tough in a hastily scheduled matchup at 4A Lake Norman two weeks ago and defeating larger school Watauga in its last outing, the Mitchell Mountaineers played a team more its own size on Friday, Sept. 10, when it made the long bus ride to Cherokee County to take on the Andrews Wildcats.
Normally among the teams at the bottom of the Smoky Mountain Conference in football, the Wildcats have experienced a resurgence in the past couple of years, but few could predict that the Wildcats would have enough in its arsenal to defeat the state-ranked Mitchell squad.
However, in likely the school’s most impressive win in decades, Andrews played a smart and four-quarter contest in upsetting the Mountaineers by a 26-14 final score.
Following the Mitchell offense being forced into a three-and-out, the Wildcats proceeded to march downfield on a 54-yard drive, culminating with a 3-yard Austin Martin touchdown run. The Wildcats’ two-point conversion failed but Andrews had the early 6-0 lead.
Late in the first quarter, Mitchell answered the Andrews touchdown with one of its own. MHS quarterback Ty Turbyfill scored on a 13-yard run to pay dirt, and the extra point from kicker Ben Wessinger gave the Mountaineers its lone lead of the night at 7-6 as the first quarter concluded.
In the second period, Andrews managed to tally a pair of touchdowns to regain and extend its lead. Martin struck again, concluding a scoring march with a 2-yard touchdown plunge (two-point conversion failed), then teammate Cameron Rattler finished another drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Rattler also ran in the two-point conversion to build a 20-7 advantage at halftime.
Mitchell looked to claw back into the game to open the second half, scoring in the third quarter on a Turbyfill 2-yard scurry and Wessinger PAT, but Andrews answered the score with a big defensive play, as AHS’s Cole Anderson picked off a Mitchell pass and returned it 25 yards for a pick-six score, leaving the Wildcats with a 26-14 margin entering the fourth quarter.
Midway through the final stanza, Mitchell’s defense forced an Andrews turnover inside its own 20-yard line and the offense proceeded to move the pigskin into Wildcats territory. Andrews sealed the upset, however, when junior Kaden Edwards picked off a Mountaineers pass to quell the threat, running out the clock on offense to pick up the 12-point victory.
Turbyfill finished 14-for-26 passing with 132 yards and a pair of interceptions for MHS, while leading the team with 40 rushing yards on 10 carries and two scores. Chase Duncan led the Mitchell receiving corps with 42 yards on one catch, while Dalton Hollifield caught a team-high six passes in the contest.
Defensively, Enrique Huaroco registered 17 tackles to lead Mitchell, with 10 tackles each from Gabe Brandt, Xander Gardner and Chase Duncan.
Andrews did most of its damage on the ground, racking up 377 yards on 50 carries.
Mitchell (2-2) opens conference play this Friday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Stadium in Ledger when it take on Madison.
