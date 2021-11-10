LEDGER — The third-seeded Mitchell Mountaineers poured the pressure on early and often, finding the end zone in each of its six first-half possessions en route to a 42-0 halftime lead, cruising to a 49-10 opening-round playoff victory over No. 30-seeded South Davidson at Memorial Stadium. Mitchell held the Wildcats to just 142 yards in total offense, while the Mountaineers gained 339 yards of total offense over just 32 plays.
MHS quarterback Ty Turbyfill proved close to unstoppable on the evening, as he gained 130 rushing yards on just three carries, with two of the rushes for touchdowns, and completed 5-of-9 passes for 87 yards and four touchdowns. Carter Hoyle added 70 rushing yards on seven carries, while wide receiver Gage Young caught a pair of touchdown passes for 50 receiving yards.
Joseph Akers paced the Wildcats with 80 yards on 18 carries, scoring South’s only touchdown.
MHS opened the scoring on its opening drive, as it wasted little time during a five-play, 64-yard drive. Turbyfill completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Willis, with Ben Wessinger’s PAT giving the home team an early 7-0 lead.
Willis again made his presence felt on SD’s ensuing series, as he picked off a Gavin Gathings pass and returned it to the Wildcat 22. On the very next play, Turbyfill connected with Gage Young on a 22-yard touchdown pass, with the PAT doubling Mitchell’s lead to 14-0 with 6:55 to play in the opening quarter.
The Mountaineers defense forced another three-and-out from the SDHS offense, and after a pair of incomplete passes, Turbyfill scrambled on third down near midfield and dashed through the defense for a 51-yard touchdown run. The PAT increased the Mountaineer advantage to 21-0.
Following another South Davidson punt, Mitchell’s offense again had its way with the South defense, matriculating 43 yards in eight plays, culminating in a two-yard touchdown pass from Turbyfill to Gabe Brandt. The Wessinger PAT propelled the Mountaineers to a 28-0 lead with 2:34 to play in the first quarter.
South Davidson’s offensive woes continued as Gathings was picked off for the second time in the period, this time by Mitchell’s Dal Hollifield inside South territory. On the second play of the second quarter, the Mountaineers crossed the goal line for a fifth time in as many tries, when Turbyfill found Young for a 28-yard touchdown pass, pushing the Mitchell advantage to 35-0.
South found some momentum on its ensuing series by gaining a couple of first downs, but the MHS defense bowed its neck, stopping SD on fourth down for a turnover on downs. With the change of possession, Mitchell quickly struck, as Turbyfill tucked the football and scurried 56 yards to pay dirt, giving the Mountaineers a 42-0 lead with 6:42 left before halftime.
South controlled the football for much of the remainder of the half, but a Gathings fumble inside the Mitchell 20-yard line was recovered by Mitchell’s Elijah Nave on the final play of the first half.
Due to the state athletic association’s mercy rule when a team builds a 42-point lead, a running clock was utilized for the remaining balance of the contest. The Mountaineers received the opening kickoff of the third quarter and drove 65 yards over five plays. Marley McCourry broke free for a 31-yard touchdown run to give Mitchell a 49-0 lead, which remained unchanged for the remainder of the third quarter.
After another three-and-out from South, the Wildcats managed to prevent the shutout by way of special teams, tallying a team safety with 9:30 to play in the game. After receiving the free kick from Mitchell following the safety, Joseph Akers carried the ball six times on the final South drive, scoring on an 8-yard run. A successful two-point conversion by Akers provided the final margin in the 49-10 win.
Gabe Honeycutt paced the MHS defense with 5.5 tackles, with four tackles from Willis. With the victory, Mitchell advances to the second round of the 1A state playoffs and will host Swain County at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.