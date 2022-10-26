LEDGER — Following suit in similar fashion as every conference school to date this season, the Mitchell Mountaineers had its opportunity to square off against the struggling and winless Rosman Tigers. No Mountaineers drive lasted longer than five plays as Mitchell dominated the Tigers with eight touchdowns, forcing a running clock early in the third quarter en route to a 56-6 blowout win on Senior Night at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21.
Mitchell gained just 319 yards in total offense in the game, but due to the one-sided nature of the game, including a running clock for much of the second half, less opportunity was available to rack up large yardage totals as was the case with earlier season contests.
Mitchell’s defense was stern against the overmatched Tigers, as RHS gained only 143 total yards on 45 plays. Offensively, Mitchell’s balanced offense included 64 rushing yards and a score by Gage Young, 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns by Chad Giarrusso, 49 yards and two touchdowns by Marley McCourry and 30 yards on five carries by Cole Young.
Mountaineers quarterback Ty Turbyfill completed an efficient night in the pocket by completing a perfect 3-of-3 passing for 73 yards and two touchdowns, one to teammate Dalton Hollifield and one to Giarrusso.
Carson Lyday was the lone bright spot for the Tigers, as he rushed 16 times for 116 yards and the Tigers’ only touchdown. Quarterback Creed Smith was 5-for-14 passing for 22 yards with an interception.
The scoreboard got an early workout for the Mountaineers, as Gage Young received the game’s opening kickoff at his own 16-yard line and dashed through the RHS special teams and key blocks for an 84-yard return touchdowns. Giarrusso’s extra point kick split the uprights for an early 7-0 Mitchell advantage.
Following a stop by the MHS defense and a bad punt snap deep in RHS territory, Mitchell needed just two plays to reach pay dirt, with Giarrusso scoring on a 1-yard plunge. His PAT doubled the Mountaineers’ lead to 14-0 with less than three minutes into the game.
Rosman was unable to get any offensive traction in the early going, and was forced into a three-and-out, giving the football back to Mitchell near midfield. Just two plays later, Giarrusso darted through the Tigers defense for a 50-yard touchdown run, tacking on an extra point for a 21-0 lead.
Rosman demonstrated quick-strike ability on its largest play of the game. On its first ensuing play from scrimmage, Lyday took a pass behind the line of scrimmage and cut through the Mountaineer defense for a 76-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion try failed, but RHS drew within 21-6 with 6:25 to play in the first quarter.
Moving forward, the remainder of the matchup was all Mitchell, as the score only further motivated the home team to control the contest. Mitchell’s longest scoring drive of the evening followed the RHS score, a five-play, 54-yard drive, that was capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Turbyfill to Giarrusso. The PAT pushed the MHS lead to 28-6 with 4:23 remaining in the opening stanza.
Rosman reached into its bag of tricks on its next possession, throwing a pass on a fake punt that gained a first down near midfield. Rosman could not further capitalize, however, as a double pass attempt fell incomplete on fourth down later in the series to turn the ball over on downs.
Two plays after regaining possession, Mitchell again found the end zone on a 30-yard Gage Young touchdown run. The PAT gave the Mountaineers a 35-6 lead only 22 seconds into the second quarter.
Rosman held possession on its next drive for several minutes, but the drive stalled near midfield. With nothing to lose, the Tigers attempted another fake punt, but this time the Mountaineers sniffed out the play and downed the ball carrier inside RHS territory for a turnover on downs. Four plays later, a slant pass from Turbyfill to Hollifield resulted in a 31-yard touchdown, increasing the MHS lead to 42-6, a score that remained unchanged through the remainder of the half.
Playing in many reserves to open the second half, the Mitchell defense capitalized on a Rosman turnover on its first offensive play of the third quarter, getting on a fumble inside the RHS red zone that was recovered by Mitchell’s Angel Castaneda. Three plays later, McCourry took a handoff off left tackle and bounced into the end zone for a touchdown. Giarrusso tacked on the extra point to propel the MHS lead to 49-6 and institute the running game clock per the NCHSAA 42-point-lead mercy rule.
Mitchell would find the end zone one final time, as McCourry scored on a 14-yard run with 3:21 to play in the third quarter, with the extra point providing the final 56-6 margin of victory.
Rylan Cooper led the MHS defensive attack with six tackles, with three tackles each from Enrique Huaroco and MJ Ledford, and a pair of tackles from Cameron Cook.
Mitchell (6-3, 4-1 WHC) will visit nearby Newland this Friday, Oct. 28, to take on Avery to close the regular season in The AJT Border Battle Classic. Avery won its second straight game with a 45-35 win at Owen last week.
