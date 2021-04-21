LEDGER — Mitchell football burst quickly out of the gates to start its first round state 1A playoff matchup at Memorial Stadium against the opposing Christ the King Crusaders, scoring three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters of the first half, cruising into the second round with a 56-0 victory on Thursday, April 15.
The Mountaineers defense held CTK to only five rushing yards in the game and 217 yards in total offense, while MHS racked up 538 yards of total offense, including a staggering 440 rushing yards. Senior Tanner Duncan led all players with 118 yards on seven carries, with 99 yards on only two carries from Carter Hoyle and 67 yards on eight carries by Austin Hudgins.
Quarterback Ty Turbyfill had yet another efficient night behind center, completing 5-of-7 passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns, with scoring completions to three different receivers.
CTK quarterback Nicholas Wilson completed 14-of-30 passes for 212 yards, with three interceptions.
Mitchell set the tone for the matchup from the opening series of the game, as the Mountaineers took the opening possession and scored within 90 seconds. Duncan broke free on a 54-yard run into CTK territory, and three plays later Turbyfill connected with Ty Sparks for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Cole Woodard’s PAT gave the home team a 7-0 lead.
After forcing a CTK punt, Mitchell opened its next offensive series at its own 9-yard line. The adversity was short-lived however, as running back Hoyle slipped through the Crusaders defense on the first play after the possession change, dashing 91 yards to pay dirt to propel Mitchell to a 14-0 advantage.
For much of the remaining time in the first quarter, the turnover bug severely bit the Mountaineers, as the offense fumbled and lost possession of the football on three consecutive series, the latest occurring inside the CTK 10-yard line.
The Mitchell defense then took command as Ty Sparks picked off a Wilson pass and turned it into a pick-six, racing 39 yards to the end zone. Woodard’s PAT extended the MHS lead to 21-0 after one quarter.
After forcing another CTK punt, Mitchell’s offense righted itself and went back to work, marching 55 yards on four plays, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Turbyfill to Cole Sparks. Woodard tacked on the extra point to push the Mountaineers lead to 28-0.
CTK mounted its strongest possession of the half with its ensuing possession, moving the football to the Mitchell 23-yard line, but the Crusaders couldn’t cash in, as Wilson was picked off by Gage Young in the end zone to quell the threat.
Turbyfill showcased his skills after the CTK turnover, as he ran for 14 yards, then completed back-to-back passes to Grant Phillips, the latter a 20-yard touchdown pass with 1:39 to play in the first half, to build a 35-0 lead.
Facing a large deficit and perhaps looking to mercifully end the half, the Crusaders tried to run the football on the Mountaineers, but running back Fausto Arias fumbled and Cole Sparks fell on the loose football at the CTK 20-yard line with 1:16 remaining. Two plays later, Turbyfill broke containment and scrambled 21 yards for another touchdown. Woodard’s PAT gave the Mountaineers a 42-0 lead at halftime, allowing for the NCHSAA 42-point lead mercy rule and running game clock to take effect for the second half.
Despite the clock remaining in perpetual motion for the final two quarters, the Mountaineer reserves found the time to score a pair of touchdowns with its only two possessions of the half. CTK punted with the first series of the half, and MHS marched 53 yards with its opening offensive series, capped by a Gage Young 22-yard touchdown run with 5:39 remaining in the third quarter.
The Mitchell defense bowed its neck one final time in the contest with CTK’s final possession near the midway point of the fourth quarter. The Crusaders threatened to put its first points on the board with a 10-play, 65-yard drive that reached the Mitchell 10-yard line, but a fourth-down running play was stymied by Hudgins for a 5-yard loss to turn the football over on downs. With the football, Mitchell then drove 85 yards on seven plays for its last score of the night, capped by a Hudgins 22-yard scoring run to account for the final 56-0 margin of victory.
Other than turnovers to end three consecutive series, Mitchell scored on each of its possessions in the win, in addition to the defensive touchdown. Hoyle led the MHS defense with four tackles, while Jacob Dulski led CTK with 151 receiving yards on a game-high eight catches.
Mitchell by virtue of its win advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where it will travel this week to Big Oak Stadium in Robbinsville to take on second-seeded Knights, regular season Smoky Mountain Conference champions, who defeated Winston-Salem Prep 42-40 in double overtime last week.
