SWANNANOA — The high-powered Mitchell offense continued to carry its potent attack into the conference season last week, as the fourth-ranked Mountaineers scored more than 40 points for its fourth-straight contest, scoring the game’s first 28 points in its Western Highlands Conference opener at Owen in routing the Warhorses by a 41-7 final score to improve to 7-0 for the season.
Noah Pitman picked up where he left off prior to Mitchell’s bye week, accounting for 212 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns, in addition to 7-of-12 passing the football for 104 and a touchdown. Teammate Tanner Duncan contributed 111 rushing yards on 16 carries with a touchdown, while Ty Sparks added 48 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Mitchell started the scoring barrage on its first offensive series, when Pitman found wide receiver Tyler McKinney with a 22-yard touchdown pass into the left corner of the end zone. Elliot Kadans’ PAT gave the Mountaineers an early 7-0 advantage at the 7:20 mark of the first quarter.
On its next offensive series, Mitchell went back to work, driving 51 yards in seven plays, capped by a Pitman 3-yard run to paydirt, with the extra point doubling the MHS lead to 14-0.
Following an Owen three-and-out, the Mountaineers added a third score early in the second period, when Pitman broke free and raced 20 yards for the touchdown to cap a five-play, 60-yard drive. The extra point increased the MHS advantage to 21-0, which remained unchanged through the rest of the opening half.
Midway through the third quarter, Mitchell’s Duncan scored on a 14-yard run to complete the longest Mountaineer scoring drive of the evening, an eight-play, 80-yard possession, to forge ahead by a 28-0 score.
Owen answered the Mitchell touchdown with its only touchdown of the night, as Shavoy Harding escaped the Mountaineer defense and galloped 43 yards to the goal line. Caleb Wells’ PAT kick cut Mitchell’s lead to 28-7.
From that point, however, Mitchell seized control of the game for good, answering the Owen score with a Pitman 40-yard touchdown run less than two minutes later for a 34-7 advantage, then closing the scoring when Ty Sparks darted through the Warhorse secondary for a 44-yard touchdown tote early in the fourth quarter.
Mitchell amassed 528 yards in total offense, holding Owen to just 191 total yards.
The Mitchell defense was led by Matthew Gilbert with 10 tackles, with nine tackles by Caius Peterson and six tackles each from Cameron Greene and Lathan Adkinson.
The Mountaineers travel to Burnsville this week for a key showdown at Mountain Heritage in a contest that may give the winner an inside track to the regular season conference championship.
