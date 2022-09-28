LEDGER — The idea that Mitchell senior running back and specialist Chad Giarrusso has made positive contributions in his first season in purple following a transfer from neighboring Avery County was not surprising. Following a performance where Giarrusso rushed for 293 yards on only 23 carries and scored three times in a 49-26 win at Memorial Stadium over Owen on Friday, Sept. 23, however, every school in the Western Highlands Conference and region wide will stand up and take notice.
Giarrusso’s efforts have been a boost to the Mountaineers attack, adding another offensive threat as its field general and quarterback, Ty Turbyfill, has been playing through injuries and able to shoulder a lesser level of running production in the MHS offense as the bumps and bruises heal in preparation for a healthy end to the regular season and a hopeful deep run in the state 1A playoffs in November and December.
Mitchell ran out to a 27-0 halftime lead and led by as many at 34 points at 41-7 midway through the third quarter before Owen quarterback Alex Sanchez threw a pair of touchdown passes to receiver Hunter Inabinett and added a rushing touchdown to lessen the margin of victory.
Sanchez rushed 12 times for 113 yards to lead the Warhorses, while completing 18-of-30 passing for 269 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Mountaineers drove downfield and struck pay dirt in the early stages of the first quarter, as Gage Young completed an 8-play, 61-yard march with a 9-yard scoring run. Giarrusso’s PAT gave the home team a 7-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.
Following a stop on Owen’s offensive series by the Mitchell defense, the Mountaineers offense needed little time to drive 51 yards. Turbyfill called his own number using a two-yard plunge across the goal line. The PAT failed, but Mitchell’s lead increased to 13-0.
Late in the half Mitchell further extended its lead, as a 9-play, 75-yard drive culminated in a Giarrusso 4-yard tote to the end zone to give the Mountaineers a 20-0 advantage. Giarrusso scored again in the final half minute of the first half, scoring on a 2-yard run to cap a four-play, 48-yard scoring drive. The PAT boosted the home club to a 27-0 halftime lead.
As the third quarter unfolded, Mitchell’s offense continued to run through the Warhorse defense. Giarrusso crossed the goal line for a third score with 7:13 remaining in the quarter when he broke free in the Owen secondary and scored on a 41-yard romp. Giarrusso added the PAT to increase the MHS lead to 34-0.
Facing a tremendous deficit, Owen finally managed to break into the scoring column a little more than midway through the third period, as Alex Sanchez took to the air and connected with Hunter Inabinett on a 12-yard TD pass. Daniel Garcia’s extra point cut Mitchell’s lead to 34-7.
A little more than a minute after the Owen score, Mitchell answered with another touchdown, with Turbyfill doing the honors with a 4-yard run, pushing the Mountaineers’ lead back to 34 at 41-7. Undaunted, Owen answered right back on its next series, moving 80 yards in seven plays, capped by another touchdown connection from Sanchez to Inabinett, this time from four yards out, to cut the OHS deficit to 41-14 at the end of the third quarter.
During the final stanza and with the game in hand, Mitchell was able to utilize a number of players on its roster for playing time. Cole Young broke into the scoring column for the home team when he scored on a 4-yard tote, with a two-point conversion run by Rylan Cooper extending the Mitchell lead to 49-14.
Owen tallied the final two scores of the night in the fourth period, as Sanchez scored on a pair of touchdown runs, one from six yards out and another from 18 yards. OHS failed on both subsequent conversion tries, providing for the final 49-26 margin.
The two teams combined to rack up 829 yards in the contest, aided by 356 Mitchell rush yards and 269 Owen passing yards. Both teams committed a pair of turnovers in the game.
Turbyfill completed 7-of-10 passes for 70 yards for the Mountaineers, while Dalton Hollifield led the Mitchell defense with seven tackles, with five tackles from Chandler Horney.
Owen’s Inabinett was top receiver on the evening, with nine catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Due to pending inclement weather, Mitchell will travel this Thursday, Sept. 29, to Valdese to take on Draughn in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Highlands Conference. Draughn defeated Avery at home 57-7 on September 23 to set up the showdown.
