LEDGER — Before a capacity crowd at Memorial Stadium, the Mitchell Mountaineers sent its faithful home happy and needing to make travel plans for Chapel Hill this weekend.
Using its tried-and-true formula of an aggressive offense featuring the adept running of quarterback Ty Turbyfill and an stingy defense that shut down one of the strongest offenses in the western half of the state, Mitchell turned in a dominating performance in the 1A Western Regional championship game on Friday, Dec. 3, defeating the Robbinsville Knights 34-21 to earn a spot in the NCHSAA 1A State Football Championship game at Kenan Stadium on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill at noon this Saturday, Dec. 11.
“We’re excited about being part of the state championship this year. We have been fortunate in the state playoffs to catch breaks and also played really well throughout the playoffs,” Mitchell head coach Travise Pitman said during a statewide media conference following the win. “We started the season and in week two wound up playing a 4A school at Lake Norman. I think that us going and playing a team like that off the bat helped us to mature maybe a little quicker that we wanted to. We suffered a couple of losses in the first four games that made us more dynamic in needing to figure out where we were position wise and who we needed to rotate around. We had some injuries at the first of the year that changed how we played and what we needed to do, and as the season grew we grew into different ways of how we aligned and how we played position wise. It’s fell into our lap and we’ve gotten better throughout the year.”
A key cog to the success of the Mountaineers in the win over Robbinsville, the team that eliminated Mitchell from the 2020 state playoffs last spring, was junior quarterback Ty Turbyfill, who dashed his way to 197 rushing yards on 34 carries with five touchdowns. Turbyfill also completed 8-of-11 passing for 93 yards. Although Robbinsville amassed more yards of total offense than Mitchell (348-337), the Mountaineers forced a pair of Knights turnovers.
Mitchell fired the opening salvo of the contest, receiving the opening kickoff, then driving 68 yards over nine plays resulting in Turbyfill’s first score, a 35-yard scamper, with Ben Wessinger’s extra point kick giving the home team the early 7-0 lead.
Mitchell forced the first turnover of the night on Robbinsville’s ensuing possession, as quarterback Dasan Gross was picked off by Dal Hollifield, who returned the interception to the RHS 30-yard line. From there, the MHS offense marched inside the RHS 5-yard line before a holding penalty backed the Mountaineers up 10 yards. Faced with a 4th-and goal at the RHS 2-yard line, Pitman rolled the dice and opted not to kick, and the gamble paid off when Turbyfill plunged across the goal line for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper, increasing the MHS advantage to 14-0 at the close of the first quarter.
The majority of the second quarter was a defensive struggle as neither team was able to seize an advantage. A personal foul penalty on the Mountaineers helped quell a potential scoring drive, while a holding call helped to stall a Robbinsville drive.
With a little more than two minutes remaining in the half, Mitchell’s offense began building momentum through the air. A pair of pass completions to receiver Gage Young helped move the Mountaineers from deep in its own territory to near midfield, followed by passes from Turbyfill to Kaden Phillips and Hollifield that moved MHS into RHS territory. On a 2nd-and-10 from the RHS 45, Turbyfill connected with Hollifield on a 31-yard completion to the Knights 14-yard line, with a tacked-on personal foul penalty against RHS advancing the ball to the RHS 7. Turbyfill scored two plays later on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 23 seconds remaining in the half. The PAT was unsuccessful, but the Mountaineers carried a commanding 20-0 lead into halftime.
Similar to its first drive of the opening half, Robbinsville’s offense again gave up the football, as Gross was intercepted by Mitchell defensive back Carter Hoyle inside RHS territory. Mitchell quickly capitalized on the Knights miscue, as Turbyfill jaunted 29 yards to pay dirt, with the extra point spotting the home team a 27-0 lead.
Needing some sort of answer to stay competitive in the contest, RHS finally cashed in on a possession using a big play when running back Cuttler Adams broke containment and ran 48 yards for a Knights touchdown to cut Mitchell’s lead to 27-7 less than midway through the third quarter.
The teams traded possessions following the RHS score, with each team’s defenses denying their counterpart on fourth-down conversion attempts. With less than four minutes to play in the quarter, Mitchell’s offense was able to regain its traction, as a six-play, 41-yard drive was marked by all Turbyfill rushing plays, the final one a 2-yard run into the end zone, with the extra point increasing the MHS lead to 34-7 as the third quarter expired.
Watching its season slipping away, Robbinsville on its ensuing possession again ran into an inspired Mitchell defense that bowed its neck. With first-and-goal at the MHS 3-yard line, RHS could not muster any further yardage, as two running plays netted no yards and Mitchell successfully defended a pair of pass attempts to turn the ball over on downs.
Mitchell’s lone major gaffe of the night came on its ensuing possession as RHS recovered a Mountaineers fumble at the Mitchell 17-yard line. A Gross 15-yard touchdown pass to Kage Williams with 6:01 to play in the game drew RHS to within 34-14.
Looking to salt away time off the clock and keep the football away from RHS, Mitchell used more than three minutes before eventually being forced to punt, pinning the Knights at its 11-yard line with 2:44 to play. Robbinsville took 10 plays to drive 89 yards, eating up all but 28 seconds of the remaining time before scoring on a Gross 4-yard touchdown, providing the final margin in the 13-point Mountaineer victory and sparking a jubilant celebration from both the team and fans in the home bleachers.
Chase Duncan led the MHS defense with seven tackles, with six tackles from Gabe Brandt and five tackles from Ethan Willis. Robbinsville’s Adams led all defenders with 11 tackles.
Mitchell takes on defending state champion Tarboro this weekend, who finished the season 13-1 overall, defeating Pender to advance to the championship game and advance to its fourth consecutive state championship game.
