BURNSVILLE — With two weeks to prepare for its bitter rival to the south, the Mitchell Mountaineers flexed its muscle and imposed its will on Mountain Heritage in Briggs Stadium on Friday, Oct. 15, using a strong second half offensive effort and a game-long dominant defensive performance to shut out the Cougars by a 33-0 final score.
Mitchell held MHHS to only 43 yards of total offense and surrendered just three first downs for the entire game. Mitchell meanwhile, amassed 272 yards rushing in the win, paced by quarterback Ty Turbyfill’s 181 rushing yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns. Mountain Heritage, coming off a 40-20 win at Avery behind a power rushing attack, ran for just 33 yards, as the Cougars ran only 29 offensive plays for the contest.
Mitchell drew first blood on the scoreboard with its opening offensive series, as Turbyfill found an opening in the Cougars defense, spun out of a tackle and dashed 43 yards to the end zone. Ben Wessinger’s extra point kick gave the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
Heritage was held to a three-and-out with its first possession, punting to the Mountaineers, where Mitchell’s offense approached the red zone. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty stifled the drive, however, as the Mountaineers turned the football over on downs. Following another Cougars punt, MHS worked its way inside the Heritage 10-yard line but the Cougar defense bowed its neck and stopped a 4th-and-4 play to get the football back into the hands of its offense.
The Cougars again struggled to move the ball on the Mitchell defense and was forced to punt deep in its own territory. A Gabe Silvers punt was blocked by Carter Hoyle and was recovered in the end zone by teammate Dal Hollifield for a Mountaineer touchdown. The PAT was missed, but Mitchell’s lead expanded to 13-0 at the 8:29 mark of the second quarter.
Mountain Heritage produced its most efficient drive of the half with its ensuing possession, piecing together a pair of first downs. The Mountaineers defense dug in its heels, however, and a fourth-down pass by the Cougars fell incomplete for another turnover on downs. Mitchell sought to add to its lead in the final minutes of the half, but an eight-play drive was quelled when a Turbyfill pass from inside the MHHS 25-yard line fell incomplete, leaving the visitors with a 13-0 halftime lead.
Mitchell’s defense forced a Heritage punt to open the second half, and added to its lead on its first offensive series. A 9-play, 60-yard drive culminated in an 8-yard Turbyfill touchdown scamper. A two-point conversion try failed, but the Mountaineers built a 19-0 advantage midway through the third quarter.
Dire fortunes turned desperate for the Cougars when it fumbled away the ensuing kickoff return, which was recovered by the Mountaineers. Three plays later, following a 25-yard pitch-and-catch from Turbyfill to receiver Gage Young, Turbyfill called his own number on a 5-yard touchdown run. The Wessinger PAT was good, as Mitchell led 26-0.
A carbon copy of the previous kickoff occurred following the latest Mitchell score, as Heritage again was unable to hold the pigskin on its kick return and Mitchell again recovered inside MHHS territory. The Mountaineers capped a nine-play, 36-yard drive with Turbyfill’s fourth and final score of the night, a one-yard plunge, with the extra point increasing the Mitchell lead to 33-0 with 10:56 to play in the game.
With its final possession of the game, the Cougars could only muster one first down before being stopped on downs near midfield by the Mitchell defense. Mitchell then maintained possession over the game’s final eight minutes to close out the win.
Carter Hoyle chipped in for the Mountaineers with 67 yards on 14 carries in the win, while Turbyfill completed an efficient night by completing 4-of-6 passes for 44 yards. Heritage’s Silvers completed 3-of-10 passing for 10 yards, and led the Cougars with 15 rushing yards. Gabe Brandt led the Mitchell defense with 7.5 tackles, including two tackles for loss.
Mitchell travels this Friday, Oct. 22, to Transylvania County to take on the Rosman Tigers, and return home on Oct. 29 to host the Avery Vikings for Senior Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.