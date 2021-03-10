SYLVA — Despite the loss of a great deal of talent to graduation following last season’s state semifinals appearance, the Mitchell Mountaineers appear to have reloaded rather than rebuilt, as the Mountaineers traveled to Babe Howell Field in Sylva and dispatched of the Smoky Mountain Mustangs 26-14 in high school football action on Friday night, March 5.
Mitchell used a balanced attack to earn the victory, rushing for 167 yards on 30 carries and completing 7-of-11 passes for 127 yards, while holding the Mustangs to only 237 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Ty Turbyfill was a dual-threat force that Smoky Mountain could not contain over the course of much of the contest, as he galloped for 118 yards on 19 carries and two scores, while also throwing for a touchdown.
The game was scoreless through much of the first quarter before the Mountaineers used the quick strike to get on the board, as Turbyfill connected with receiver Caius Arrington on a screen pass to the flat, where Arrington broke multiple tackles, raced across the field and found the goal line for a 73-yard touchdown pass. Cole Woodard’s extra point gave the visitors a 7-0 advantage with 1:13 remaining in the opening period.
On its ensuing series, the Mustangs answered the Mitchell score with one of its own, piecing together an 8-play, 67-yard scoring drive. Running back Chris Wilburn scored on a 1-yard plunge and Zeke Sink added the extra point to knot the contest at 7-7 with 9:29 to play before halftime.
Not to be outdone, the Mountaineers responded to again take the lead, taking nine plays to drive 66 yards over a 3:30 stretch. Turbyfill called his own number, scrambling out of the pocket to elude tacklers and scurrying to paydirt for a 23-yard touchdown. The extra point was unsuccessful, but MHS held a 13-7 lead with 5:48 to play in the period.
Content to keep the football out of the hands of the Mitchell offense, Smoky Mountain held the football for 4:38 as the half drew toward a close, cashing in on the possession with points when Dustin Stephens scored on a 25-yard run. Sink’s PAT gave the home team a slim 14-13 lead that it carried into halftime.
Emerging from the locker room for the second half, the Mitchell defense bowed its neck, holding the Mustangs scoreless for the duration of the contest. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers took advantage of a pair of impressive drives that resulted in points that put MHS in front for good.
Midway through the third quarter Mitchell embarked on a nine-play, 66-yard march that used more than four minutes off the clock. Running back Tanner Duncan broke several tackles as part of a 13-yard touchdown run to give the Mountaineers the lead for a third time. The two-point conversion failed, but MHS led 19-14 with 3:06 left in the third quarter.
The score remained unchanged as the teams swapped possessions and both defense proved more difficult to muster sustained drives upon. Needing to put the game on ice, it was the Mitchell offense who answered the bell, taking advantage of a a short field to move 36 yards over seven plays. Turbyfill raced to the end zone from six yards out with 2:16 to play in the game, with Woodard tacking on the extra point for the 26-14 final margin.
Duncan pitched in for the Mountaineers offense with 47 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, while Arrington finished the night with three receptions for 88 yards and a score. Smoky Mountain’s Stephens led all ball carriers with 132 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown.
Carter Hoyle paced the Mountaineers defense with 11 tackles, with eight tackles from Ty Sparks and six tackles from Mason Bullis. Gabe Brandt and Duncan registered five tackles each in the win.
Mitchell opens Western Highlands Conference play this week when it hosts Owen on Friday, March 12, at Memorial Stadium in Ledger.
