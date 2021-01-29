LEDGER — A strong offensive second quarter by the Mitchell Lady Mountaineers, combined with stifling man-to-man defensive pressure forcing turnovers was a lethal combination as the Avery Lady Vikings suffered its first defeat of the 2021 season on Jan. 29 in its third game of the week and a battle of unbeatens, falling by a 65-33 final score.
A slow start by both teams prevented either club from cracking the scoreboard for almost three minutes into the opening stanza, as a free throw from Alexis Stines finally opened the scoring. The Lady Mountaineers, entering the game with an 8-0 record, found its shooting touch as Jill Pittman scored a pair of baskets and teammates Marley Cloer and Reagan Sparks added three points apiece to give the home team the early lead.
Avery, who entered the game with a perfect 4-0 mark, countered as Stines and Cora Hollifield combined for six of Avery’s seven first-quarter points, as Mitchell held a 13-7 lead after the opening quarter.
Avery remained within striking distance in the opening minutes of the second quarter with baskets by Addie Beck and a hot quarter from forward Zoie McClarin who scored three baskets in the period and six of Avery’s 10 total points in the frame.
Mitchell meanwhile found its groove and capitalized on double-digit Lady Viking turnovers in the opening half, as Paige Johnson and Abby Cook poured in five points apiece, with a total of seven Lady Mountaineers scoring in the quarter. A late-quarter scoring spurt from Mitchell extended its lead to double digits late in the stanza, as the Lady Mountaineers held its largest lead at the intermission at 33-17.
The Lady Mountaineers made the going tough on Avery in the second half, as Mitchell generated a number of points off its press and transition offense. Pittman scored five points in the third quarter, with three points each from Johnson and Chloe Carter. Four Lady Vikings scored a pair of points each for the team’s total scoring, as MHS stretched its advantage to 49-25 after three quarters.
Avery continued to battle to the final whistle and play hard on both sides of the floor, while the Mountaineers utilized a number of reserves over the balance of the fourth quarter in maintaining its perfect mark for the season, improving to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Western Highlands Conference contests.
Turnovers plagued the Big Red in its bid for victory, as the club was forced into an unofficial total of 26 turnovers, while creating 11 Mitchell turnovers. The Avery defense held Mitchell to a 39-percent shooting percentage for the contest, however, out-rebounding MHS 43-37.
McClarin led the Lady Vikings with eight points, with six points from Beck and five points each from Stines and Hollifield. Mitchell’s Johnson was the only player scoring double figures from either team, tallying 15 points. Pittman, Reagan Sparks and Cloer added nine points each.
Avery's record falls to 4-1 overall, as the Big Red looks to regroup this week with matchups at Mountain Heritage and a home game at Viking Gym on Feb. 4 against Madison.
