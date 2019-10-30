LEDGER — Labeling last week’s win by the Mitchell Mountaineers over the winless Madison Patriots a blowout may not be an adequate enough word, as Mitchell was utterly dominant in all phases of the its conference matchup with Madison, rolling over the hapless Patriots by a 69-0 final score at Memorial Stadium on a damp Friday evening on Oct. 25 inside Memorial Stadium.
The Mountaineers defense held Madison to just 65 yards of total offense and only four first downs for the entire contest, while the Mitchell offense racked up 308 yards on just 27 plays, as the game was considerably shortened due to the NCHSAA 42-point mercy rule that employed a running clock throughout the second half.
Mitchell started the game with a bang as Tyler McKinney took the opening kickoff of the game 88 yards for a game-opening touchdown, a harbinger of the scoring barrage that was to come.
Less than two minutes later, the Mountaineers were back in the end zone when Ty Sparks slashed through the Madison defense on a 10-yard run for a 14-0 advantage. Mitchell was back in business with another touchdown as Tanner Duncan hit paydirt on a 4-yard scoring run to cap a four-play, 18-yard drive. In one of the only things to go wrong for the home team, kicker Elliot Kadans misfired on the only attempt of his nine PAT tries, leaving the Mountaineers with a 20-0 lead less than midway through the opening period.
Madison struggled to build any momentum offensively, while the Mountaineers found little resistance from the Patriots defense. The Mountaineers added four touchdowns over the course of a little more than five minutes of the opening-quarter clock to extend its lead to 48-0 entering the second period.
Among the first-quarter scores tallied by Mitchell was a Noah Pitman 17-yard run, a 12-yard scoring run by Sparks, a Pitman 6-yard pass completion to Dylan Lowery and a Carter Hoyle 12-yard touchdown run.
The Mountaineers added a single score in the second quarter to build a commanding 55-0 halftime advantage. Cameron Greene capped a three-play, 44-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:37 to play in the stanza.
With the running clock in the second half, the Mountaineers still managed to piece together a pair of drives for touchdowns in the half. Greene scored a second time, again on a 4-yard run, in the early third quarter, and the Mountaineers scored on its longest drive of the night, a seven-play, 97-yard touchdown march culminating in a Ty Turbyfill 18-yard run.
Statistically speaking, several Mountaineers had modest evenings in the win which improved MHS to 8-1 for the season. Noah Pitman gained 70 yards on just two carries with a touchdown, with 52 yards on three carries by Hoyle, 40 yards on four carries by Gage Young and 38 yards on five carries by Greene. Sparks added a pair of touchdowns on 22 rushing yards. Pitman added a touchdown pass on just 1-of-3 passing.
Tyler Currier paced the Mitchell defense with five tackles, with three tackles by Hunter Lowery and a pair of tackles by multiple Mountaineer defenders.
Clay Hilemon paced the Patriots with 38 yards on four carries, with 24 rushing yards by Jose Ramirez on six carries. Caden Hilemon completed only 1-of-6 passing for six yards with two interceptions.
The competition level will increase significantly this week as the Mountaineers travel to Columbus this Friday, Nov. 1, to take on fellow 8-1 Polk County in a key 1A showdown that may significantly impact playoff seeding for the postseason.
