BOONE — After six years, the Watauga Pioneers football team’s 25-game home winning streak was snapped with a 34-23 loss to the 1A power Mitchell Mountaineers.
Coming off of a 47-0 loss to Maiden a week earlier, the Pioneers (1-2) entered the Friday, Sept. 3, matchup with Mitchell looking to get back on track while moving through their non-conference schedule. However, Mitchell (2-1) also had something to prove as they were coming off of a loss and had set their eyes on a winning record.
Not helping the Pioneers was a rash of injuries — particularly at quarterback. While the team awaits the return of starter Carlton Horrine, they also lost backup Levi Temple in the blowout loss at Maiden.
Watauga head coach Ryan Habich noted after the game that his team knew Mitchell would not be an easy opponent, as the Pioneers’ chances of winning would come down to executing their game plan and not making mistakes.
In the early going, it appeared to be working for Watauga. While their offense was taking time to click into gear, the Pioneers’ defense was getting the job done against the visiting Mountaineers. Although Mitchell managed to move the ball downfield, Watauga would bend but not break as they kept the game scoreless through the first quarter.
The trends continued for both teams in the second quarter, as neither team was able to break the deadlock as they stuck to run-first offenses that clashed with a pair of stingy defenses.
With just under six minutes left in the first half, Watauga quarterback Wyatt Keller aired the ball out for the first time in the game. He found two-way tight end Orlando Leon, who had broken free of his coverage and raced down the field for a 58-yard score. With a successful two-point conversion, Watauga had an 8-0 lead.
Mitchell did not waste any time in responding. Junior signal caller Ty Turbyfill dropped back on a snap and was immediately met by Leon in the backfield. Heaving up a prayer, Turbyfill’s pass was hauled in by a Mountaineer receiver to set the team up in the red zone.
Turbyfill finished the job with just less than two minutes remaining in the half, diving into the end zone to cut the Pioneers’ lead to 8-6 heading into halftime.
With the wind at their backs, the Mountaineers carried their momentum into the third quarter and Turbyfill kept picking apart the Watauga secondary when called upon. All it took was one pass, connecting with open receiver Ethan Willis in stride for a 59-yard touchdown score. After a two-point conversion, Mitchell led 14-8 and did not look like they were slowing down.
Watauga stuck to its game plan — running the option with a flurry of pitches and hard-nosed running. As the clock ticked away on the third quarter, the Pioneers marched down to Mitchell’s one-yard line, setting up Will Curtis for a one-yard plunge to give Watauga a 15-14 lead.
Watauga’s lead, though satisfying at the time, was also short lived, as Mitchell immediately answered the Pioneers score with one of its own by way of a 68-yard touchdown pass from Turbyfill to Dal Hollifield. The two-point conversion failed, but Mitchell went back on top by a 20-15 advantage.
What had started as a tough, run-focused slog of a game had become a frantic shootout, and Watauga needed an answer.
Again, it was Leon, who hauled in a 29-yard pass from Keller before bullying his way through a pair of Mountaineers into the end zone. Capping it off by catching the two-point conversion play, Leon had pushed the Pioneers back ahead 23-20 with just under five minutes remaining.
Leon and Keller combined for five receptions, 195 yards and two touchdowns in the game, and Habich said the senior is an impact player like no other.
“We moved him around a little bit because we had to find a guy that you can get the ball to and they’ll be able to do something with it and Orlando is one of those players,” Habich said.
Needing another answer with time slipping away, Mitchell again responded. Turbyfill led the visitors from Ledger on another touchdown march, capping a six-play, 63-yard scoring drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to retake the lead 27-23 with just 2:48 to play.
With the crowd waiting in anticipation of a fourth quarter comeback in a potentially 30th-straight home win, the Pioneers immediately watched their hopes crumble. Keller passed left, which was picked off by Mitchell’s Hollifield.
The Mountaineer raced down the right side to the end zone, celebrating the game-winning pick six with his teammates, accounting for the final margin in the 34-23 Mountaineers win.
After the loss, Habich noted his team had picked up their effort compared to the game against Maiden, but there were still too many mistakes.
“It was one of those games that we had to play well to make it a fourth quarter game and I thought we made it a fourth quarter game,” Habich said. “Our kids played with better effort but with mistakes in all three phases of the game, you can’t beat good teams... We’re young, we’re inexperienced and green. When you start losing guys on the field and put new guys out there and they make mistakes, it’s hard to do what you want to do.”
Mitchell will return to action this Friday, Sept. 10, when it travels to Cherokee County to take on the Andrews Wildcats in non-conference action.
Ian Taylor and Jamie Shell contributed reporting to this story.
