VALDESE — On a wet, muggy and soggy Veteran’s Day Friday evening, Nov. 11, the Mitchell Mountaineers ventured to Draughn High School looking to avenge its worst regular-season defeat of the 2022 campaign, a 56-21 loss on the same turf on Sept. 29, in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state football playoffs.
Despite the covering of the field with a tarp leading up to the matchup, the surface was a mudder for both clubs. Draughn’s offense was able to come up with a number of big plays while its defense held the visiting Mountaineers running game in check to advance to the third round with a 35-10 victory, ending Mitchell’s season with an 8-4 overall record.
Draughn (11-1), the regular season Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champions, broke the ice with its second drive of the contest, marching 60 yards over seven plays, culminating the drive with a 7-yard Nigel Dula touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead late in the opening quarter.
Mitchell looked to get its offense going and moved the football into the DHS red zone but failed to convert on a fourth-down conversion. DHS took possession and scored its second touchdown early in the second quarter as Dula tallied his second score of the half on a 3-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 DHS advantage. After stopping Mitchell’s offense again on downs, Wildcats quarterback Eli Tillery escaped containment on Draughn’s next offensive series and scampered down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to increase the Mitchell deficit to 20-0.
Refusing to give in, the Mountaineers showed resilience in getting on the scoreboard just before halftime. Mitchell senior kicker Chad Giarrusso was called on to attempt a 48-yard field goal and was unsuccessful, but a personal foul penalty against Draughn afforded the Mountaineers a second chance, with Giarrusso converting on a 33-yard field goal try as time expired to close the first half, leaving Mitchell trailing 20-3 at the intermission.
Mitchell’s defense bowed its neck on the first Draughn offensive series of the third quarter to get the football back to its offense. The MHS offense responded with its first, and what proved to be only touchdown of the night, as senior quarterback Ty Turbyfill scurried 13 yards to pay dirt. The Giarrusso PAT cut the Draughn lead to 20-10 with less than nine minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Moving forward, however, the Wildcats offense continued to put pressure on the Mitchell defense to make stops. Draughn quickly answered the MHS touchdown with one of its own, as a four-play, 71-yard drive that elapsed less than two minutes off the game clock was highlighted by a long dash by Tillery into the MHS secondary for 40 yards, and capped by Dula’s third score of the game, an 18-yard rushing touchdown. Dula added the two-point conversion run to give the home team a 28-10 lead.
Draughn’s defense continued to prevent the Mitchell offense from building any semblance of momentum, while the offense added a final touchdown when Tillery found wide receiver Elijah Pritchard on a 14-yard touchdown pass connection to provide for the final margin of the contest.
Turbyfill led the Mountaineers with 67 rushing yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, with 53 yards on nine carries from Giarrusso. Turbyfill was 9-of-16 passing for 122 yards with one interception. Chandler Horney led the Mitchell defensive charge with a team-high six tackles, with five tackles by teammate Dalton Hollifleld and four tackles by Enrique Huaroco.
Dula was the difference maker in the matchup, as he ran for 155 yards on 23 rushes and the trio of touchdowns. Tillery was an efficient 11-of-12 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown, along with 85 rushing yards. Mitchell ran the football 38 times in the matchup, but could only manage 174 yards on the ground.
Draughn advances to face Thomasville in the third round of the playoffs this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.