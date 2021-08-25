LEDGER —The Mitchell Mountaineers picked up where it led off at the conclusion of a successful spring season, opening the 2021 fall campaign with a dominating 47-7 win over Erwin High School at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, Aug. 20.
Attempting only seven passes in the game, Mitchell did more than its fair share of damage to the Erwin defense with its ground game, rolling up 358 rushing yards on 51 attempts, and tallying 465 yards in total offense.
Both quarterback Ty Turbyfill and running back Carter Hoyle eclipsed the 100-rushing-yard plateau in the win. Turbyfill gained 136 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns, while Hoyle gained 102 yards on 11 carries. Gage Young added a rushing touchdown and 55 yards rushing.
Turbyfill completed 4-of-7 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Dalton Hollifield led MHS with 69 yards on three catches.
Defensively, Gabe Brandt and Chase Duncan led the Mountaineers with six tackles each.
A 27-point opening quarter gave Mitchell firm control of the game.The Mountaineers scored touchdowns on each of its first five possessions of the first half and led 40-0 at halftime. MHS opened the scoring with a six-play, 78-yard drive, capped by a Turbyfill three-yard TD run. Ben Wessinger’s extra point kick gave the home team a 7-0 lead.
Mitchell’s defense stymied Erwin’s first offensive series, turning the Warriors over when Brandt picked off a pass from Erwin’s Iggy Welch, returning the pick to the Erwin 28-yard line. From there, Mitchell wasted little time in finding the end zone again, as Gage Young scored on a 5-yard run to capitalize on the turnover. The extra point failed, but MHS led 13-0 at the 4:54 mark of the opening stanza.
Erwin proved to be in a giving mood yet again on its second offensive possession, as Gage Young picked off Welch at the Erwin 42 on a third down play, taking the pick to the house for another Mountaineers score. Wessinger’s PAT spotted Mitchell to a 20-0 lead.
The Warriors found some measure of success with its third drive late in the period. Keyed by a 26-yard run by Dallas Phillips into Mitchell territory, Erwin looked to put points on the board. The Mountaineers defense then bowed its neck, however, stopping EHS on fourth down to turn the ball over on downs.
Five plays after regaining possession, Mitchell was again celebrating in the end zone when Turbyfill broke free on a 3rd-and-1 play to scurry 41 yards to paydirt. Wessinger’s PAT gave the Mountaineers a 27-0 advantage at the end of the opening stanza.
As the second quarter began, the MHS defense forced a three-and-out by Erwin, and with its ensuing possession continued to prove nearly unstoppable. A Chase Duncan 20-yard run sparked yet another scoring drive from the Mountaineers, culminating in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Turbyfill to wideout Ethan Willis. The PAT failed as Mitchell led 33-0 with 8:27 to play before halftime.
Erwin’s strongest scoring threat of the half came on its next series. The Warriors took advantage of a strong kickoff return to near midfield to drive the football inside the MHS red zone. Welch completed a 37-yard pass play to the Mitchell 11-yard line, but the defense again rose up for the purple-clad Mountaineers, forcing a pair of negative rushing plays and two incompletions to turn the Warriors away without points.
The turnover bug bit both teams for much of the remainder of the half. Both Mitchell and Erwin turned the football over on each of their next two possessions. An interception by Mitchell’s Willis near midfield with only 20 seconds to play in the half proved just enough time for the Mountaineers to squeeze in one more score for the first half, as Turbyfill connected with Hollifield for a 51-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds for a 40-0 halftime advantage.
Erwin’s first possession of the second half showed promise and almost put the first points into the Warriors scoring ledger, but the stingy Mountaineers again dashed the Erwin plans as Gage Young picked off a pass at the MHS 1-yard line. With its subsequent possession, Mitchell marched 91 yards on 13 plays, consuming more than eight minutes on the third-period clock. Turbyfill slashed through the EHS defense on an 18-yard touchdown run with 2:15 to play in the quarter, giving Mitchell a 47-0 lead and triggering the running game clock per NCHSAA mercy rule guidelines.
Determined not to leave Ledger in shutout fashion, Erwin was able to advance the ball on a number of MHS defensive reserves, scoring on an L. Reynolds 8-yard TD run. The PAT provided the final margin in the 47-7 Mitchell victory.
The Mountaineers return to action this Friday, Aug. 27, as it hosts neighboring McDowell.
