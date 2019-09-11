LEDGER — Trinity Academy from Gray, Tenn., had no answer for the balanced attack of the Mitchell Mountaineers at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 6, as the Mountaineers piled on 31 first-half points and held the Knights scoreless through almost three periods en route to a 38-12 win to move to 3-0 for the season.
Quarterback Noah Pitman continued his strong season with a balanced performance to lead the Mountaineers, scoring twice on seven carries and gaining 77 yards, while completing 7-of-18 pass attempts for 126 yards and passing for a pair of scores. Four of the completions went to teammate Tyler McKinney, who racked up 103 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Teammate Carter Hoyle added 51 rushing yards as the Mountaineers tallied 203 yards on the ground as a team. The MHS defense held Trinity to only 47 rushing yards and 234 yards in total offense.
Darien Butler led Trinity with 77 yards on 18 carries and a score, while quarterback Titus Brooks completed 8-of-21 passes for 187 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Brooks was sacked four times by the Mitchell defense.
Mitchell began the scoring barrage midway through the opening period, as the Mountaineers took advantage of a short field to march 34 yards on just four plays, capped by a Pitman 15-yard touchdown scamper. Elliot Kadans’ extra-point kick spotted the home team a 7-0 lead.
Less than three minutes later, the Mountaineers were back in the end zone for a second time, as MHS began a drive inside the red zone and Tanner Duncan scored on a 3-yard plunge, with Kadan’s kick upping the Mitchell margin to 14-0 with 3:26 to play in the first quarter.
Following another stop of Trinity by the MHS defense, the Mountaineers scored in the opening seconds of the second quarter, as Pitman connected with Ty Sparks on a two-yard touchdown pass play. The extra point gave Mitchell a three-touchdown bulge at 21-0.
The Mountaineers scored two additional times in the second quarter to carry a commanding 31-0 lead into halftime. Kadans booted a 36-yard field goal to cap an eight-play, 34-yard drive, and Pitman raced 37 yards through the Knights defense for his second TD run of the half with 3:24 to play.
As the third quarter unfolded, Mitchell found the end zone for its only score of the second half, when Pitman connected with McKinney on a 66-yard pass, with the extra point staking the home team to a 38-0 lead.
With the game’s outcome no longer in doubt, Trinity scored a pair of late touchdowns against a number of Mountaineer reserves. Brooks connected on an 80-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Brown to put the Knights on the board with 1:56 to play in the third quarter, and Butler scored on an 8-yard run with 1:51 remaining in the contest to provide for the final margin.
Mason Bullis led the Mitchell defense with eight tackles, with six tackles each by Sparks and Matthew Gilbert. Bullis and Gilbert each registered a quarterback sack, while senior Hunter Zheng sacked Trinity’s Brooks twice.
Mitchell will travel to Marion this Friday, Sept. 13, to take on the McDowell Titans in non-conference action.
