CHAPEL HILL – With a massive following behind them, the Mitchell Mountaineers ventured to Kenan Stadium on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11, for the NCHSAA 1A State Football Championship against the Tarboro Vikings.
Continuing to rely on its tried-and-true formula of hard-nosed defense and dynamic playmaking of its quarterback Ty Turbyfill, the Mountaineers were competitive for much of the matchup. A combination of speed and athleticism proved too much for the Mountaineers to overcome in the end, however, as Tarboro collected its second-straight NCHSAA state championship and eighth in program history in a 28-7 win.
The Vikings got a pair of touchdowns and 132 yards rushing from Tobias Joyner, who was named the 1A State Championship Game Most Valuable Player.
Trevon White also rushed for a pair of scores for the Vikings, scoring twice on 20 carries and 78 yards on his way to being named the Most Outstanding Offensive Performer for Tarboro. White opened the scoring on a three-yard touchdown run to cap off an 8-play, 51-yard drive with just 49 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Mitchell answered early in the second quarter, when Turbyfill threw a jump pass to a wide open Gage Young in the left side of the endzone for an 8-yard score. Turbyfill’s toss tied the game at 7-7 with 9:23 remaining in the half and helped cement his selection as Most Outstanding Offensive Performer for the Mountaineers. Turbyfill finished the game with 101 yards rushing on 30 carries, and threw for 62 yards on 5-of-11 passing.
Tarboro threw a haymaker late in the first half as the Vikings capitalized on a short punt and short field. The Vikings marched eight plays over 30 yards to cash in on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by White with just six seconds to play in the half. With White’s two scores, Tarboro went into the locker room leading 14-7.
The Vikings turned to Joyner in the second half, and he took a handoff 35 yards to paydirt, ending Tarboro’s first drive of the second half with a touchdown for a 21-7 lead just 2:02 into the third quarter. Joyner provided an insurance score late in the contest as he sprinted 38 yards across the goal line with 2:12 to play in the fourth quarter, pushing the Tarboro lead to 28-7.
The Mitchell defense bowed its neck against the Viking ground game, holding the vaunted Tarboro Wing-T offense to just 243 yards on 50 carries. Mountaineer Enrique Huaroco was selected as the Most Outstanding Defensive Performer for the Mountaineers, leading the team with 11 tackles and forcing a fumble in the game. Tarboro’s defensive efforts were led by Treheem Daniels with 14 tackles, including one for loss, as he was selected as the Most Outstanding Defensive Performer for the Vikings.
Mitchell finished the season 13-3 overall, finishing an unbeaten 6-0 and champions of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. Mitchell won the school’s second Western Regional Championship and appeared in the State Championship for the second time in school history, with its first appearance coming in 2015.
“Ultimately we didn’t come out on top where we wanted to be, but through life if this is the worst thing that happens to these kids, then we’ll be alright,” Mitchell head coach Travise Pittman said following the game. “Their speed... gave us some issues. Also the kids needed to relax. That’s what we talked about at halftime was just the need to come out and relax. Ultimately what put us behind was that we couldn’t ever flip the field. We always played on our side of the field the whole game. Our kids played hard. We held them several times to get the ball back and then we just couldn’t make a play. We had opportunities here and there and we just couldn’t make big plays you need to make to win this game. We never quit. I thought our kids fought hard. In a game like this, you’ve got to make the plays that puts the defense on their heels, and we just couldn’t do that.”
Tarboro wrapped up the year 14-1, rebounding from a week one loss to Rocky Mount to win 14 straight games. The Vikings were 5-0 in conference play, winning the Four Rivers 1A Conference. The Vikings won the program’s eighth state title and appeared in the state title game for the 12th time in school history. The Vikings have won state championships in four of the last five seasons.
The NCHSAA partnered with NC Farm Bureau to recognize two individuals from each state championship who have demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship throughout the year. The NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award Winners for the 1A Football Championships were Amari Battle from Tarboro and Xander Gardner from Mitchell.
