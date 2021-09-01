MOORESVILLE — With less than 24 hours notice in finding an opponent for its week two contest after two separate opponents bowed out due to COVID issues within their programs, the Mitchell Mountaineers were hastily able to schedule a non-conference contest at Lake Norman High School. Without a week of game-planning for the 4A foe, the Mountaineers gave the Wildcats all it could handle in a defensive slugfest as LN held off Mitchell by a 15-12 final score on Friday, Aug. 27.
Although Mitchell was outgained 306 to 221 in total yards, the Mountaineers relied on its steady formula of pounding the football on the ground, rushing for 180 yards on 41 carries against the much larger LN roster that went two-deep in most positions.
Quarterback Ty Turbyfill paced Mitchell and led all runners with 149 yards rushing on 26 carries, with one touchdown, while teammate Carter Hoyle gained 18 yards on 10 carries and accounted for the other MHS touchdown. Lake Norman was led by Caleb Douthit (133 yards, two touchdowns) and AJ Baker (93 yards on seven carries). Mitchell’s defense held LN quarterback Jackson Garlick to only six passing yards on 2-of-7 passing.
Ethan Willis paced the MHS defense with seven tackles, with five tackles apiece by Xander Gardner, Carter Hoyle and Jackson Foxx.
Mitchell drove the ball downfield on its opening series of the game, methodically marching to the shadow of the LN end zone taking more than eight minutes off the first-quarter clock. Disaster struck, however, when on a second-and-goal play Turbyfill lost possession of the football and Lake Norman recovered the loose ball to turn away the MHS threat.
With its first offensive possession, Lake Norman churned up yardage on the ground. Carries of 22 and 19 yards, respectively by Baker bolstered the drive that ended with a Douthit 5-yard touchdown run. A successful two-point conversion gave LN an 8-0 lead at the 10:27 mark of the second quarter.
Learning its lesson from its first drive, Mitchell was again successful moving the ball on offense while also protecting the pigskin. A 14-play, 75-yard drive that again ate eight minutes off the game clock resulted this time in points, as Hoyle scored on a 3-yard plunge. The two-point try failed, but Mitchell cut Lake Norman’s lead to 8-6 with 2:22 to play before halftime.
LN tried to squeeze out one last scoring opportunity before halftime, but a 36-yard field goal attempt by Jawayn Torrence fell short of the goal post, leaving the game a two-point affair at halftime.
As the third quarter began, Mitchell’s defense bowed its neck and made a big play as Baker was tackled behind the line of scrimmage and fumbled the football. Mitchell’s Dal Hollifield recovered the ball at the LN 29-yard line for the turnover. From there, the Mountaineers took just three plays to find the end zone, as Turbyfill scurried 24 yards past the Wildcats defense for a touchdown. Another two-point attempt was unsuccessful, but MHS had taken its first lead of the night at 12-8 early in the third quarter.
Needing to respond after the body blow of losing the lead, LN regrouped and mustered a nine-play, 75-yard drive, all by running the football, capped by a Douthit 4-yard touchdown run. A successful kick by Torrence gave the lead back to LN at 15-12 with 5:08 to play in the third quarter.
Mitchell’s ball-control offense continued to prove effective, but the Mountaineers were unable to finish off drives with points for the rest of the contest. A 10-play drive that consumed almost six minutes of game time resulted in a failed fourth-down conversion inside the LN 30-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
After the defense rose up to eventually force an LN punt to get the ball back to the offense, Mitchell again found itself in LN territory more than midway through the final stanza. The turnover bug bit the visitors from Ledger, however, when Turbyfill lost the handle on the ball and the Wildcats recovered for possession. From there, LN maintained possession for the final 4:08 of the contest to secure the three-point win.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to square off with another larger school this Friday, Sept. 3, when Mitchell travels to Boone to take on the Watauga Pioneers in non-conference action at Jack Groce Stadium.
