BURNSVILLE — In what has been perennially touted as a Game of the Year candidate in the Western Highlands Conference, the Mitchell Mountaineers ventured the short distance to neighboring Yancey County to tangle with the Cougars of Mountain Heritage. Both teams entered the game ranked in the state’s top 10 in their respective classifications, setting the stage for a classic showdown.
Defenses dominated much of the contest, as both teams found the going tough to score points at Briggs Stadium. When the smoke cleared at the end of the evening, the Cougars continued to have the Mountaineers’ number, handing Mitchell a 14-6 loss, the first loss for the previously unbeaten club and the fifth-straight year that Heritage has handed an undefeated Mountaineers squad its first loss of a season.
The game was marked by physical play and strong defenses. Heritage proved the more stout of the two, as it limited the high-powered Mitchell running attack to only 96 yards on 25 attempts, and just 145 yards of total offense. Heritage, meanwhile, chewed up 297 yards on the ground on 56 carries, putting the football in the air just nine times for 38 yards.
With the opening drive of the contest, the Cougars flexed its muscle by running behind its stern offensive line. Heritage opened with 13 consecutive run plays, only to cap its 15-play, 80-yard scoring drive that elapsed almost 7:30 of the opening period with an 8-yard touchdown pass completion from quarterback Callin Randolph to receiver Jalen Branton. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but Heritage grabbed a 6-0 lead.
Though Mitchell’s defense bent, it refused to break. Two additional Cougars drives were quelled by the Mountaineers when Mitchell recovered a fumble as Heritage drove inside the 5-yard line for a turnover, and a second drive into Mountaineers territory was stymied by a stop of a fourth-down conversion try near the red zone.
Mitchell’s offense finally found positive traction late in the second quarter, driving 86 yards over 11 plays during a two-minute drill. With three seconds left in the half, Mitchell rolled the dice, opting to forego a field goal attempt to try to put six points on the board. From the Heritage 10-yard line, MHS quarterback Noah Pitman took matters into his own hands, escaping multiple tacklers and racing to paydirt to tie the game. Kicker Elliot Kadan’s PAT was unsuccessful, leaving the teams tied at 6-6 at halftime.
Following a stop by its defense midway through the third period, the Cougars went back to work on offense, methodically marching 77 yards over the course of 12 plays, eventually finding the goal line when Cole Shehan scored on a 4-yard run as Mountain Heritage regained the lead. A successful Kason Hall two-point conversion run pushed the Cougars to a 14-6 lead with 21 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Needing a turnover or big play to answer the Heritage touchdown, the Mountaineers continually found the sledding tough against the imposing Cougars defense. The final six minutes of the game was a lesson in frustration for the visitors from Ledger, as the Heritage offense played keep-away with Mitchell, holding the football and continuing to gain enough yardage to make first downs and run down the clock.
The Mountaineers used timeouts to try to preserve time, but could not force Heritage to give up the ball, as the Cougars drove from its own 33-yard line to begin the closing possession of the game to the Mitchell 8-yard line as the clock struck zero.
Pitman led the Mountaineers with 72 yards on 18 carries and the lone Mitchell touchdown. He also completed 6-of-17 passes for 49 yards with an interception. Mountain Heritage was led by Shehan’s 88 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown, with 72 yards on 13 carries by Mikey Riddle, with 53 rushing yards by Kason Hall and 50 yards rushing by Bailey Johnson.
Defensively, Mitchell’s Matthew Gilbert, Lathan Atkinson and Tyler McKinney recorded seven tackles each, with five tackles by Logan Fox and Logan Hudgins.
Mitchell (7-1) returns to action this Friday, Oct. 25, when it looks to take out its frustrations on winless Madison at Memorial Stadium in Ledger.
