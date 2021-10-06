LEDGER — Following back-to-back decisive wins to open Western Highlands Conference play, the Mitchell Mountaineers (5-2, 3-0 WHC) squared off with Draughn High School for the first-ever conference meeting between the schools.
Draughn entered the matchup 3-2 and 2-0 in conference play after victories at home against Owen and on the road at Avery. The Mitchell defense stifled the Wildcats, holding the visitors to negative rushing yards for the game, while the Mountaineers amassed more than 500 yards in total offense, including more than 400 rushing yards, in decimating the Wildcats 62-14 at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1
Ty Turbyfill and Carter Hoyle each eclipsed more than 100 rushing yards in the win, with Turbyfill churning 207 yards on only 16 carries while tallying three touchdowns. Hoyle joined in with a touchdown, as he gained 127 rushing yards on 11 carries. Marley McCourry added a touchdown and 44 rushing yards, with 33 yards and a touchdown rushing from teammate Chase Duncan.
Turbyfill completed an efficient throwing night with five completions in 11 attempts for 92 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
From virtually the first possession of the contest, Mitchell seized a firm grip on the game’s momentum and refused to let it go. The Mountaineers offense took the first possession of the game and marched 72 yards to the end zone, with Turbyfill darting and changing directions on a 22-yard touchdown run. Ben Wessinger’s extra point gave the Mountaineers the early 7-0 lead.
Draughn’s offense was held to a three-and-out deep in its own territory with its first offensive series, and lined up to punt. The snap to the punter sailed over DHS punter Sterling Radabaugh’s head and out of the back of the end zone, however, for a Mitchell safety, increasing the margin to 9-0 a little less than midway through the opening stanza.
With its ensuing possession, Mitchell ran the ball into the teeth of the Wildcats defense, chewing up 46 yards over five plays, culminating with a Turbyfill 1-yard plunge that swelled the MHS lead to 15-0.
Looking to claw into the contest, the Wildcats’ next drive overlapped the end of the first and beginning of second periods, as DHS drove into Mitchell territory. An ill-advised pass from Wildcats quarterback Eli Tillery was picked off by MHS defender Gage Young, who returned the pick 16 yards to kill the drive.
A Hoyle 20-yard scurry , followed two plays later by a 29-yard Turbyfill romp set up a 6-yard Duncan rushing touchdown. Wessinger’s extra point kick spotted the home team a 22-0 lead with 9:29 to play in the second quarter.
Mitchell continued to smother the Draughn offense, plugging up running lanes and not allowing the passing game, which had been a consistent source of success in Newland the prior week, to get on track. Another DHS three-and-out resulted in another Mitchell offensive series and another Mountaineers score. Using just three plays covering 68 yards, Turbyfill found an open lane, broke tackles and outraced the Draughn secondary for a 71-yard scoring run. Wessinger tacked on the point after touchdown for a 29-0 Mitchell lead with 7:24 to play before halftime. The teams traded possessions for the remainder of the half, with both teams failing on separate fourth-down conversion attempts, eventually leaving the game score unchanged at 29-0 at the halftime intermission.
Fortunes turned more sour for the Wildcats, as returner Thomas Lambert fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half, which was recovered by Mitchell’s Enrique Huaroco inside the DHS 30-yard line. Four plays later, Mitchell rolled the dice on fourth down and this time converted when Turbyfill connected with wide receiver Dal Hollifield on a 22-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed, but Mitchell led 35-0 a little more than two minutes into the third quarter.
Draughn finally found a spark, and points, with its first offensive drive of the second half. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Mountaineers jumpstarted the Wildcats attack, as three consecutive pass completions, the latter a 26-yard strike, found pay dirt. A two-point attempt failed, but Draughn was on the scoreboard at 35-6 midway through the third quarter.
As is often the case, the Mountaineers offense found a way to answer the loss of the shutout with another score of its own. The Mountaineers used just 1:25 to travel 65 yards, traveling the final 39 through the air by way of a Turbyfill touchdown pass to Young. The PAT spotted Mitchell a 42-6 advantage.
Draughn’s special teams made the next big play of the half, as it blocked a Wessinger punt late in the third quarter. With the football, DHS managed to use the momentum to its advantage to the tune of a 13-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, cutting Mitchell’s lead to 42-14.
For the remainder of the contest, Mitchell imposed its will and finished strong, scoring three touchdowns on each of its final three possessions. The Mountaineers’ Hoyle dashed 53 yards to the goal line immediately following Draughn’s second touchdown, building a 49-14 Mountaineers lead.
The MHS defense then bowed its neck when, on Draughn’s next drive, a Wildcats pass was picked off by Mitchell’s Gabe Brandt, who toted the pigskin 70 yards to the house for a Mountaineer touchdown, pushing the MHS lead to 55-14. The defense again made a play on the subsequent Wildcat possession when Elijah Nave intercepted a pass for another forced turnover. With possession, MHS’s Marley McCourry toted the pigskin four consecutive plays, finishing the possession with a 10-yard run to the end zone for a 62-14 lead with 4:09 to play in the contest, triggering the NCHSAA running clock and mercy rule for the remainder of the game.
Mitchell is off this week, then travels on Friday, Oct. 15, to take on rival Mountain Heritage.
