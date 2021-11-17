LEDGER — Following a one-sided performance in its first-round win over South Davidson, it was logical to assume that longtime perennial-power Swain County might offer stiffer competition to Mitchell in a second-round matchup at Memorial Stadium.
Instead, the Mountaineers again displayed why it is a perennial power in its own right, dispatching the Maroon Devils back to Bryson City in impressive fashion on Friday, Nov. 12, defeating Swain 49-14 to advance into the third round of the 1A state high school football playoffs. With the win, the No. 3-seeded Mountaineers will host sixth-seeded Thomasville in a matchup in Ledger this Friday, Nov. 19.
The story and largely unstoppable force thus far in the postseason for the Mountaineers has been quarterback Ty Turbyfill, who supercharged the Mitchell offense to the tune of 183 rushing yards on 18 carries and five rushing touchdowns. Turbyfill also completed 7-of-10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Carter Hoyle added a 100-yard rushing performance of his own, gaining 101 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.
Swain found marginal success against Mitchell’s defense, gaining 184 rushing yards on 31 attempts, while completing only 4-of-12 passes for 27 yards.
MHS set the tone early in the game with a momentum-seizing drive of 75 yards over 12 plays that elapsed almost half of the first-quarter clock. Turbyfill raced through Swain’s defense for an 18-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, as Ben Wessinger’s extra point kick gave the home team a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Unfazed, Swain showed that it came to play on its first series, as Donn Groenewold broke through the MHS defense for 29 yards on the Maroon Devils’ first play from scrimmage. Seven plays later, SCHS found the end zone when Gabe Lillard hit pay dirt on an 8-yard touchdown run. The extra point kick failed, leaving Mitchell with a one-point lead at 7-6 at the 3:27 mark of the opening stanza.
Mitchell absorbed the Swain counterpunch and brought offensive fire to the field. Following a pair of short gains to near midfield, Turbyfill broke through the line again, this time scurrying 48 yards to the goal line, with the PAT pulling MHS ahead 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Mitchell defense bowed its neck and adjusted on Swain’s second possession, holding the Maroon Devils to a three-and-out. With the football back in the hands of its offense, Mitchell wasted little time going back to work at increasing its lead. An 18-yard run by Hoyle set the stage for a three-yard Turbyfill touchdown plunge three plays later, with the PAT resulting in a 21-6 Mountaineers lead with 8:23 remaining before halftime.
Swain found moving the football near impossible against the Mountaineers defense, forced again into a three-and-out possession, and, again, the Mitchell offense continued exploiting the Swain defense. Working with a short field, MHS needed only six plays to drive 51 yards for a fourth score of the half. Turbyfill scored on a 20-yard dash that propelled the Mountaineers to a 28-6 lead over Swain with 4:14 to play in the second quarter.
Matters turned from bad to worse for the Maroon Devils when, on its first play following the MHS score, SCHS quarterback Gabe Lillard fumbled the football, which Mitchell’s Dal Hollifield recovered inside Swain territory. Four plays later, Turbyfill was again on the loose, racing through the Swain secondary for a 40-yard touchdown run. The PAT upped Mitchell’s lead to 35-6, which remained unchanged for the remainder of the first half.
With the first possession of the second half, Swain looked to build some momentum and get something going offensively. The Devils marched 39 yards on nine plays, but were turned away following a fourth-down conversion attempt that failed when Swain’s Carson Tayler was tackled at the line of scrimmage by Mitchell’s Joe Conley on a 4th-and-1 play.
After attacking Swain on the ground for much of the first half, the Mountaineers showed its diversity by also attacking from the air during its first offensive series of the third quarter. Turbyfill connected with Hollifield on a 35-yard pass play to advance into Swain territory, with Hoyle scoring on a 9-yard run three plays later. Wessinger’s PAT gave MHS a commanding 42-6 lead midway through the third quarter.
Swain demonstrated its character on its ensuing possession, as it posted its longest and most successful drive of the contest, a nine-play, 85-yard march that was highlighted by a 15-yard Lillard run, a 12-yard Dawson Fuller run, a 15-yard facemark penalty assessed against Mitchell, and a 13-yard touchdown run by Swain’s Nat Bogdanowicz. A two-point conversion pass from Lillard to Cooper Hyatt cut Mitchell’s lead to 42-14 entering the final 12 minutes of play.
Mitchell put the finishing touches on its victory with a statement-making final drive stretching across the latter stages of the third quarter and into the fourth period. Mitchell methodically matriculated 70 yards downfield on the tiring Maroon Devils defense, taking 15 plays to do so. Chase Duncan gashed the SCHS defense on runs of eight, 16, and five yards, respectively, on the drive, with the possession capped by a Turbyfill 10-yard touchdown pass to Gage Young. Wessinger’s PAT closed the scoring to provide for the final 35-point margin of victory.
Duncan and Kaden Phillips led the MHS defense with four tackles apiece, with three tackles each from Young and Conley. Swain’s Tayler led all defenders with nine tackles in the game. Mitchell was 8-of-12 on third down conversions in the win, while going a perfect 3-of-3 on fourth-down conversion attempts.
Thomasville advanced to the third round with a 34-0 victory over South Stokes. The third round matchup will mark the first-ever matchup between the Mountaineers and Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.