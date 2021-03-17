LEDGER — With two victories under its belt, the Mitchell Mountaineers opened Western Highlands Conference play last week by hosting the Owen Warhorses in a battle of unbeatens.
On the damp turf of Mitchell’s Memorial Stadium, the Mountaineers used team play and a stingy defense to upend the Warhorses by a 42-14 final score on Friday night, March 12.
Tanner Duncan shouldered the load of the Mitchell offensive attack, as he gashed Owen for 210 rushing yards on 15 carries, with a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Ty Turbyfill also had a strong night carrying the football, toting the pigskin 12 times for 79 yards with two touchdowns. Turbyfill also completed 7-of-13 pass attempts for 95 yards.
Owen did most of its damage via the air, as quarterback Caleb Scott completed 12-of-25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. The Mountaineer defense held the Warhorses to just 65 yards rushing for the game, while Mitchell amassed 366 total yards on the ground and 461 yards in total offense.
With its opening possession early in the first quarter, the Mountaineers wasted little time breaking into the scoring column, driving 39 yards over three plays, with Turbyfill gashing through the Owen line and breaking several tacklers en route to a 33-yard touchdown. Cole Woodard’s PAT gave the Mountaineers the early 7-0 lead.
After the Mitchell defense bowed its neck to get the football back into the hands of its offense, MHS again found the end zone in short order. T. Duncan scored on a five-yard tote to cap a five-play, 52-yard march, with Woodard kicking the Mountaineers to a 14-0 lead with 1:24 to play in the opening stanza.
Less than a minute later, Owen ran its most successful play of the game, a 52-yard touchdown pass from Scott to wide receiver Jacob Price. Logan Melton’s PAT cut Mitchell’s lead to 14-7 with only 34 seconds to play in the first quarter.
As it appeared Owen would take the momentum of its late score to build on a competitive second quarter, Mitchell showed its own quick-strike ability when Mitchell advanced the football to its own 40-yard line, followed up by a Duncan 60-yard dash to the end zone. The extra point increased MHS’s lead back to two scores at 21-7 as the first quarter expired.
Mitchell consistently controlled the line of scrimmage in the second quarter, holding Owen scoreless as the momentum to end the first quarter carried over into the remainder of the half for the home team. After turning the Owen offense away on a fourth-down conversion attempt near midfield, the Mountaineers used eight plays to methodically move 48 yards downfield, elapsing almost five minutes of the game clock and capping the drive with a Turbyfill one-yard plunge. The PAT increased the Mountaineers margin to 28-7 with 1:53 to play in the half.
Midway through the third quarter, Mitchell further increased its lead with its first possession of the second half, as an 11-play, 84-yard drive culminated with an Ethan Willis one-yard touchdown run, further building the Mountaineers advantage to 35-7 with 5:32 to play in the stanza.
Owen continued to struggle to both maintain footing and build any positive momentum against the MHS defense. Mitchell forced Owen to fumble the football three times in the contest, with MHS recovering two for turnovers. The Mountaineers tallied its final touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter when Case Duncan capped a three-play, 55-yard possession with a one-yard plunge for a 42-7 lead.
With the outcome no longer in doubt, the Warhorses managed to tack on a final score following its most successful drive of the game, a nine-play, 86-yard march that ended with a 26-yard pass connection from Scott to Price.
Mitchell converted four of its five red-zone scoring opportunities in the win, and had only one turnover for the game. Arrington led Mitchell receivers with four catches for 63 yards.
Willis paced the MHS defense with five tackles, with four tackles by teammate Arrington.
The Mountaineers host Mountain Heritage at Memorial Stadium this Friday, March 19, for a border matchup which in previous seasons has heavily factored into determining the WHC regular season champion.
