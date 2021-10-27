ROSMAN — In its penultimate contest of the 2021 fall regular season, the Mitchell Mountaineers flexed its collective muscle in building an early lead en route to a 42-0 shutout win over the Rosman Tigers at Silversteen Stadium on Friday, Oct. 22.
Mitchell’s offense generated 364 yards in total offense, running just 26 plays in the contest. The Mountaineers only threw the ball once in the game, which was picked off by the Tigers defense. Mitchell spread the wealth with its running game, as Marley McCourry led the Mountaineers with 144 yards on nine carries, with 94 yards on five carries by Carter Hoyle, 70 yards on five carries by Ty Turbyfill, and 31 yards on two carries by Gage Young.
The only error in an otherwise pristine performance by the conference-leading Mountaineers came on the first offensive play from scrimmage, when a pass by Turbyfill was intercepted by Rosman’s Alex Jenkins. The Mitchell defense stepped up, however, to stop the Rosman offense following the turnover, forcing a turnover on downs to give possession back to the Mountaineers.
Mitchell quickly took charge with its second series, as three rushing plays netted the game’s first touchdown. Turbyfill scampered past the Tigers defense for a 19-yard score, with the Ben Wessinger PAT giving MHS a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Rosman was held to a three-and-out on its ensuing possession, and Mitchell went back to work with the football, taking just four plays to venture 66 yards en route to another touchdown. Gage Young completed the drive with a 26-yard touchdown run, as the PAT doubled Mitchell’s lead to 14-0 late in the opening period.
Rosman’s offense found some running room to close the first quarter, and early in the second quarter RHS attempted a fourth-down conversion near midfield, but a Carson Lyday run was stopped by Mitchell’s Adrian McFalls to turn the ball over on downs to the Mountaineers. Taking possession back on offense, MHS used several chunk plays to quickly march downfield, as a five-play drive culminated with a Hoyle five-yard touchdown run, staking Mitchell to a 21-0 advantage with 7:32 to play in the first half.
An ensuing Tigers drive showed promise as Rosman moved the football to midfield, but a 21-yard tackle for loss by McFalls led to an interception of a Lyday pass two plays later. Mitchell capitalized on the turnover, again striking pay dirt to close a five-play, 37-yard scoring drive as McCourry scored on a 5-yard run. Wessinger’s PAT spotted the Mountaineers a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.
Both teams held possession of the football for more than five minutes each in the third quarter, but neither team was able to convert their drives into points, as Mitchell forced and recovered a Rosman fumble following a more-than-six-minute possession, while Mitchell was unable to convert a more-than-five-minute possession into points when Wessinger was unable to connect on a 37-yard field goal attempt, leaving the score unchanged after three periods.
Mitchell forced another Rosman punt three minutes into the fourth quarter, then tapped into its big-play offense as McCourry ripped through the Tigers defense for a 66-yard touchdown run. Wessinger added the PAT for a 35-0 lead with 8:10 remaining in the game.
The Mitchell defense forced Rosman’s third turnover of the night on the ensuing Tigers series, as a Lyday fumble was recovered by McFalls at the RHS 23-yard line. Three plays later, Mitchell added a final touchdown on a 16-yard touchdown run by freshman Caleb Cook, with the extra point pushing the lead to 42-0, initiating the running game clock via the NCHSAA mercy rule, which quickly concluded the contest.
Gabe Brandt led the MHS defense with five tackles, with four tackles by Young and four tackles by McFalls. The Mitchell defense held Rosman to only 95 yards of total offense.
Mitchell returns home to Memorial Stadium this week as it hosts the neighboring Avery Vikings for Senior Night in Ledger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.