LEDGER — Working to hit its stride as the postseason gets under way, the Mitchell Mountaineers took care of business, routing an overmatched South Davidson Wildcats team by a 72-21 final score in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A state football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, at Memorial Stadium.
The win affords the Mountaineers a rematch this week with Western Highlands Conference champion Draughn, who blew out its first-round opponent Union Academy 66-13 at home in the first round to secure the rematch.
Mitchell used a balanced offensive attack while also forcing three South Davidson turnovers in the win. The Mountaineers churned out 292 rushing yards on 32 carries, while passing for 167 yards. South Davidson gained all but 46 of its 281 total yards through the air.
The Mountaineers exploded for 45 first-half points as part of a high-scoring first half of play that saw the teams erupt for 66 points through two quarters. SDHS had no answer when it came to stopping the home team, with Mitchell extending its lead from 14-7 early in the second quarter with four touchdowns and a field goal to cap a 35-point period, carrying MHS to a 45-21 lead at halftime. In the second half, the MHS defense shut out the Wildcats, outscoring South 37-0 to close out the game.
Mitchell drew first blood a shade more than two minutes into the game, capping a five-play, 57-yard drive with a one-yard sneak by quarterback Ty Turbyfill, staking the Mountaineers to an early 7-0 lead with a Chad Giarrusso PAT. A little more than four minutes later, the Mountaineers again struck pay dirt, as the offense took advantage of possession just outside of the SD red zone to march 21 yards over four plays, as Turbyfill connected through the air with Giarrusso for a 2-yard scoring pass. The PAT gave MHS a 14-0 lead.
South Davidson got its offense going with its ensuing possession, using a 10-play, 89-yard drive that elapsed more than five minutes off the game clock. SD’s Tanner Delattre connected with teammate Eli Hulin on a 23-yard touchdown pass to put the Wildcats on the board and draw within 14-7 just six seconds into the second stanza.
Mitchell answered the South points with authority, scoring touchdowns in quick and successive fashion. Giarrusso capped a four-play, 66-yard drive with an 18-yard jaunt to the goal line that again pushed the MHS lead to 14 at 21-7. Following a South gaffe, Mitchell held possession seconds later inside the SDHS red zone, wasting no time before scoring again, as running back Gage Young got into the scoring act with a 16-yard touchdown run, extending the Mountaineer advantage to 28-7.
Following another stop by the stout Mitchell defense to give the ball back to its offense, the Mountaineers took a few ticks more than four minutes to matriculate 53 yards to add to its lead, with Turbyfill firing a second scoring pass, this time to teammate Dillon Barnett from three yards out, to take a 35-7 lead with 5:37 to play before halftime.
Reeling from the quick strikes and facing a deep deficit, the Wildcats clawed back with its second touchdown of the half in fast fashion, as quarterback Tanner Delattre found teammate Jaden Shively on a 76-yard touchdown pass. The Peyton Davis PAT cut Mitchell’s lead to 35-14 with 3:25 remaining in the second quarter.
In a common theme throughout the game, the Mountaineers had little trouble moving the football on the South defense. Just two offensive plays after the SD touchdown, Mitchell’s Turbyfill delivered a pinpoint pass to teammate Dalton Hollifield, who raced 57 yards for the touchdown. The extra point pushed MHS ahead 42-14 with less than three minutes to play before halftime.
South took possession on its next drive and continued to stick around, as an 11-play, 76-yard drive was capped by a Delattre 8-yard TD pass to Hulin to draw the Wildcats within 42-21 with 22 seconds left in the half.
Despite little time left on the clock, the Mountaineers executed its two-minute drill with precision, giving themselves an opportunity to add points on the scoreboard before intermission. MHS moved 45 yards over only three plays, setting up Giarrusso to connect on a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give Mitchell a commanding 45-21 halftime lead.
Coming out of the locker room for the second half, the Mountaineers made adjustments that choked out the South Davidson offense and held the team out of the end zone for the balance of the contest. Mitchell’s offense, meanwhile, continued its frenetic scoring pace over the final two periods. With its first possession of the second half, Young scored his second touchdown of the night, a 21-yard scamper to the end zone that padded the lead to 52-21 a little greater than one minute into the third quarter.
The MHS defense forced South to give up possession on its next series, and the Mountaineers went back to work. Turbyfill and Young hooked up on a 25-yard touchdown strike to cap a seven-play, 60-yard possession. Giarrusso was unsuccessful on his PAT following the touchdown, the only blemish on an otherwise perfect night, as Mitchell held a 58-21 advantage midway through the third quarter.
South found the going tough and could not sustain any scoring threat. On its ensuing possession after the most recent MHS touchdown, Delattre tossed a pass that was picked off by Mitchell’s Gage Young, one of two interceptions on the night, who raced the other way 38 yards to the house for a Pick Six touchdown. Giarrusso’s PAT gave the Mountaineers a 65-21 lead, triggering a running game clock at the 4:49 mark of the third quarter as per the NCHSAA 42-point-lead mercy rule.
Even with a running clock, the Mountaineers found enough time for its reserves to take on one final touchdown for the evening. Cole Young capped a four-play, 35-yard possession with an 11-yard touchdown run with 7:20 to play in the game, with the PAT providing the final margin in the 72-21 rout.
Three Mountaineers, G. Young, Turbyfill and Giarrusso, each gained more than 75 yards rushing in the win, with the trio accounting for a combined four rushing touchdowns. Turbyfill completed his sterling night through the air by connecting on 7-of-8 passes for 167 yards with four touchdowns to four different receivers. Mitchell failed to punt for the entire game.
South’s Delattre completed 18-of-31 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions, while also leading the team with 22 rushing yards on seven carries.
Kadan Phillips led the MHS defense with five tackles, with four tackles by Joe Conley and three tackles each from Cameron Cook, Dalton Hollifield and Marley McCourry.
Mitchell’s second-round matchup with Draughn this week is a rematch of a 56-21 Draughn win on September 29 in Valdese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.