NEWLAND — Avery couldn’t have written a better script for the opening scenes of its border battle with Mitchell on Friday, April 9.
The Vikings forced and recovered fumbles from the Mountaineers on each of the visitors’ first two possessions to open the Senior Night matchup at MacDonald Stadium, but the Big Red could not capitalize on either turnover. Mitchell regrouped and relied on a strong running attack and a number of large-yardage plays to defeat the Vikings 47-21, leaving the Mountaineers with an unbeaten 6-0 regular season while sending Avery to a 2-3 season mark. Mitchell enters this week’s playoffs as a No. 3 seed in the 1A state playoffs, hosting Christ the King in the opening round, while Avery failed to qualify for the postseason.
“We certainly held up better than we have in the past against teams of that caliber. We’ve gotten to the point where we’re able to stay on the field with people. The problem is, we had five or six opportunities in the game to make plays and we just didn’t make them,” AHS head coach Mac Bryan said after the game. “You’ve got to make the plays because they’re going to do what they do, and (Mitchell’s) a good football team and they’re going to produce. We had at least four to five opportunities where we had people there, but just couldn’t make the play. We gave up two or three big plays on defense and you can’t do that. We’re close, but we’re not quite there.”
Avery was held to just 293 yards in total offense, and a season-low 89 team rushing yards. Mitchell, meanwhile, racked up 486 yards of total offense, including 340 yards on the ground.
Prior to the matchup, Avery High School honored its senior student-athletes from several sports, including eight Viking football seniors: Chandler Berry, Cyle Hicks, Troy Hoilman, David McCollum, Jackson Pickett, Dalton Towe, Trent Whitelock and Ty Smith.
“Troy Hoilman has been a great leader for us in all areas. He is a great player and a great leader. He kind of took the team under his wings when we couldn’t because of protocols. He led and did a great job with that. We’re going to miss Troy’s leadership and the production of all our seniors,” Bryan added. “Cyle’s been a leader on our offensive line throughout his career. Ty is a tremendous young man and player. We’re gonna miss all our seniors, but there are two or three guys in there that are going to be hard to replace.”
Mitchell’s first fumble occurred on the opening carry of the contest, when running back Tanner Duncan was separated from the football by Viking lineman Jericho Nunley and Avery recovered the loose pigskin at the MHS 32. Avery could not advance the football, however, and turned the ball over on downs at the Mitchell 30-yard line.
The Mountaineers seemingly struck for its first major offensive burst of the game when quarterback Ty Turbyfill connected with teammate Ty Sparks, but Avery’s Ty Smith jolted the football from Sparks’ grasp, which Avery’s Dakota Hoilman recovered at the Avery 35-yard line. Given another opportunity, the Avery offense moved across midfield on its ensuing possession into MHS territory, but was promptly stopped by the Mountaineers defense and forced to punt.
Mitchell’s third offensive series proved to be the charm when it came to finding the end zone. A six-play, 80-yard drive was jumpstarted by a 47-yard quarterback dash by Turbyfill and capped by Turbyfill scoring on a 4-yard run. Grant Phillips’ PAT gave the visitors a 7-0 lead with 2:44 to play in the opening stanza.
Avery’s third drive of the half ended with a similar outcome to the first two Mitchell series. The Big Red offense marched from its own 25-yard line to the Mitchell 12. Early in the second quarter, on a second-and-goal play, Avery attempted to run a reverse, but the ball was mishandled for a fumble which Mitchell’s Conner Buchanan recovered at the Mountaineers 20-yard line to turn the Vikings away from potentially tying the contest.
“On that reverse that we dropped, looking on tape we probably would have scored a touchdown on that play. If we score, you’re looking at a 14-14 score at halftime. That was big, and you can’t turn over the football in the red zone,” Bryan explained.
As was the case with the two earlier MHS gaffes, Mitchell couldn’t take advantage of the Viking turnover and the AHS defense forced a punt. The Mountaineers quickly regained possession, however, as an Avery pass from Hoilman was intercepted by Gabe Brandt and advanced into Avery territory. With the second turnover from the Vikings, Mitchell cashed in with a seven-play, 40-yard drive that ended in a Tanner Duncan 3-yard touchdown run. The PAT doubled Mitchell’s advantage to 14-0 with 4:40 remaining before halftime.
Needing a spark after two empty possessions, Avery delivered a counterpunch in the form of a 10-play, 65-yard drive that elapsed all but 41 seconds of the remaining time in the half. Chad Giarrusso gained 23 of the team’s yards on the ground, with Hoilman connecting with David McCollum on a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Vikings on the scoreboard, cutting Mitchell’s margin to 14-7 at halftime.
Looking to build on the momentum of its final-minute touchdown to close the first half of play, Avery looked to find the equalizing touchdown in its first offensive series of the third quarter. Instead, the Mitchell defense bowed its neck and held the Vikings to a three-and-out. The subsequent punt from deep in Avery territory traveled only 17 yards, giving MHS possession inside Viking territory.
Following halftime adjustments from coach Travise Pitman and his staff, the Mountaineers offense found its groove with a six-play, 42-yard march to paydirt, with Turbyfill calling his own number on an 8-yard touchdown run. Woodard’s PAT rebuilt Mitchell’s lead to 14 at 21-7.
Negative momentum continued to build against the home team, as Mitchell forced the Vikings into a second-consecutive three-and-out series. On the ensuing punt, Giarrusso’s kick was partially blocked by Brandt, giving the Mountaineers the football with an instant red zone opportunity. MHS needed just three plays to return to the end zone, when Turbyfill scored from three yards out. The conversion failed, but Mitchell held its largest lead of the game thus far at 27-7 midway through the third period.
Looking to at least put together first downs and flip field position in its favor, the Vikings did that and more, piecing together a 12-play, 79-yard, balanced drive that featured seven Giarrusso running plays and six Hoilman pass attempts. The Vikings were aided by a pass interference penalty during the drive as well, as Giarrusso capped the drive with a six-yard touchdown run and extra point kick, drawing the Big Red to 27-14 with 1:43 to play in the third quarter.
As the third quarter came to a close, the Mountaineers offense delivered a chunk-yardage play, as Turbyfill eluded multiple tacklers and galloped 77 yards before being caught from behind by Ty Smith at the Avery 3-yard line on the next-to-last play of the third quarter. Upon switching ends of the field to open the final quarter, Turbyfill finished the possession with points, scoring on a 1-yard plunge. The Vikings prevented a MHS two-point conversion, leaving Avery with a 33-14 deficit with all but three seconds in the fourth quarter to play.
Kicking the offense into overdrive, Avery used approximately 30 seconds to add another touchdown to its own ledger. Taking advantage of a second Mitchell pass interference penalty in the half, Avery struck paydirt two plays after the call, as Hoilman connected with McCollum, who had raced behind the MHS secondary, for a 49-yard touchdown pass, pulling the Vikings back within 12 points at 33-21.
Rather than rest on its laurels and run time off the clock, Mitchell remained aggressive on its ensuing possession, using just three plays to pad its advantage by virtue of a Turbyfill 42-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Horney, extending the Mountaineers to a 40-21 advantage.
Avery turned the football over on downs on its ensuing possession, as the Mitchell secondary continued to make life difficult on the Viking passing attack. Regaining the football at midfield, MHS used up another three minutes from the fourth-quarter clock and scored the game’s final points, capping a six-play, 49-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run from Ethan Willis.
Following one final offensive series that ended with an unsuccessful fourth-down conversion try, Mitchell regained the football, picking up a pair of first downs and elapsing the remaining five minutes from the game clock to seal its seventh straight win in the annual Border Battle Classic.
Hoilman completed his Viking career with 204 passing yards on 19-for-41 passing with two touchdowns. Fellow senior Ty Smith led the Avery receiving corps with 89 yards on nine receptions, along with nine tackles and a forced fumble on defense. Sophomore Giarrusso gained 86 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown.
Turbyfill paced Mitchell with 179 rushing yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns, and also completed 8-of-10 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Carter Hoyle gained 65 yards on six carries, while leading Mitchell with nine tackles on defense.
“Mitchell hasn’t given up many points to opponents this season, and we scored the most points they’ve allowed to any opponent all year. We had the opportunity to put two or three more on the board if we were able to make the plays, but their defensive front and scheme are about trying to stop the run, and we were aware of that. We wanted to make them defend the pass, and we had some trouble early. As the game progressed, we ran the ball better,” Bryan added. “They’re strong, and I think we’re pretty strong up front, and those holes aren’t quite so big in the line. Unfortunately as the second half unfolded, we had to begin to go quickly and make things happen, so we had to get away from the run a little more than normal.”
Avery’s abbreviated season ended following the Mitchell game with a 2-3 overall mark, with a 1-3 mark in conference play. The Vikings were unable to play two scheduled games at Mountain Heritage and North Iredell due to COVID-19 protocols earlier in the season, which may have played a significant role in Avery’s ability to make this year’s playoffs.
“I think that COVID had a big impact on our development. I really do,” Bryan noted. “We were down two games and we go to play Polk County who’s got two games up on us, and that makes a difference. You’re talking about kids who haven’t played football in a year and a half. They didn’t put on a pair of shoulder pads for 14 or 15 months until February, so there was a lot of development to do, even with your older kids. You lose two games in there, especially a chance to play a physical Mountain Heritage team before you play at Polk, it makes a difference. Sitting for 14 days without making contact, you basically backed up rather than progressed, and I think that hurt us.”
In spite of the adversity placed before them, the Vikings demonstrated vigilance in overcoming the challenges of an unprecedented season.
“I admire the kids who were out there and did this. I’m not crying the blues here, but this has been very hard. Everyone has complained about it being a problem for everybody, but I don’t think anybody has had to fight with the weather that we had to deal with in order to get ready to play,” Bryan explained. “Nobody else in the state is in the climate that we’re in, and I admire these kids because it was tough, worried about COVID-19, having to scrape the field a couple of times, dealing with single-digit wind chills in some practices, getting shut down for two weeks, we dealt with it well. I wished we had a better record than we did, but I can’t argue with how they handled it. I have to be pleased with that.”
