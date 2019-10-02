NEWLAND — The Avery Jr. Vikings met its toughest test of the season in a home matchup at MacDonald Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 24, when it hosted the East Yancey Panthers in a Toe River Conference showdown.
The Panthers, a perennial favorite and multi-time conference champion, brought the battle to the Vikings from opening kickoff to the final whistle, but a second-half surge helped Avery overcome a halftime deficit to pick up a 32-20 win.
Avery struck first on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, as Will Stanford capped a successful drive with a five-yard touchdown run on 4th and goal, staking the Vikings to a 6-0 advantage.
East Yancey answered the touchdown in the closing minute of the period behind the running of bruising back Markus Wyatt, who broke multiple tackles to rumble 39 yards for a touchdown. The conversion attempt failed and the teams were knotted at 6-6 entering the second quarter.
East posted the only additional score prior to the conclusion of the first half. After the team recovered a second consecutive squib kickoff, East’s Wyatt pushed the Panthers into the lead as he scored on a 10-yard carry with 5:27 remaining in the second quarter. The two-point conversion failed, but East held a 12-6 lead that it took into the halftime break.
While in the locker room, the Vikings made adjustments and refocused on its effort to shut down the Panthers running attack, and the strategy paid heavy dividends, as Avery went on to outscore East 26-8 over the final two quarters.
Avery took its first possession of the third quarter and tied the game by way of the big play, as Stanford darted through the left side of the field and raced down the sideline for a 69-yard touchdown. The conversion failed, but the teams were tied at 12-12 with 7:17 remaining in the period.
With its next series, the Vikings offense again displayed its big-play ability, as Stanford connected through the air with wide receiver Alec Williams on a 70-yard touchdown pass, giving the Vikings the lead for good at 18-12 with 4:38 to play in the third quarter.
In the closing seconds of the stanza, Avery’s defense got into the act, as a snap sailed over the head of East Yancey quarterback Lawson Higgins. After the ball bounced around on the turf, Avery’s Weston Woody scooped up the loose pigskin and scurried 69 yards for a touchdown, further increasing the Viking advantage to 24-12 as the game entered its final eight minutes.
Needing big plays to edge back into the game, East came up with a quick score, as Wyatt scored his third touchdown of the game, this time a 49-yard jaunt to paydirt. Higgins converted a two-point attempt and the Panthers drew to within 24-20 with 6:15 left in the contest.
Following the score, the Panthers again recovered a squib kickoff and sought to take the late lead. The Avery defense stood tall, however, and shut EYMS down on a fourth-down attempt to give possession back to the Viking offense. With only 94 seconds left in the game, Avery put the game away for good as Stanford scored his third touchdown of the night, a 65-yard tote to the goal line. Stanford also connected with Williams on the two-point conversion to propel the Vikings to a 32-20 lead and the team’s fifth-consecutive victory.
Avery returns home at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 for the annual Brad King Bowl. The game has been played for more than three decades in memory of Elk Park resident and youth football player King, who passed away from cancer in 1983.
Proceeds from each year’s game benefit individuals with medical or other financial needs. This year’s game will benefit two local students: Gracie Ingram, a fifth-grade student at Riverside Elementary dealing with scoliosis and pending surgery, as well as Freedom Trail fifth-grade student Roman Bailey, who is recovering from open heart surgery.
