BANNER ELK – The Green Team tallied three first-half goals by senior Johannes Oeksnevad (Sandnes, Norway/St. Svithun VGS), sophomore Stephon Davis (St. Cloud, Fla./Tohopekaliga) and junior C. Johan Hedberg (Stockholm, Sweden/Blackebergs Gymnasium) to erase a 2-1 deficit and hold on for a 3-2 victory in the final Green and White intrasquad scrimmage for the men’s soccer program on Monday afternoon, Nov. 9. To watch the full scrimmage, click to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEHxcxUnVTY&feature=youtu.be
Junior Zachary Aversano (Mount Pleasant, S.C./Wofford College) provided assists on a pair of set pieces, setting up both the Oeksnevad and Hedberg goals. Freshman Kevan Wambugu (Nairobi, Kenya/Saint Thomas More) and senior Luis Jimenez (Kissimmee, Fla./Harmony) both scored for the White Team in the defeat.
The White Team stormed out of the gates as Wambugu collected a free ball near midfield, sprinted past a couple of defenders and buried a shot past the goalkeeper all within the first minute of action.
The Green Team responded just six minutes later when Aversano placed a free kick to the back post where Oeksnevad headed home the equalizer.
Jimenez pushed the White Team back in front as he took a free kick near midfield and slipped it under the cross bar for an unassisted marker in the 10th minute.
After Davis converted a penalty kick in the 14th minute, Hedberg connected on another free kick from Aversano to give the Green Team the 3-2 advantage that it would maintain throughout the second frame.
Goalkeepers Joshua Date (Waxhaw, N.C./Parkwood) and David Bravo (Shelby, N.C./Burns) held a scoreless second half to preserve the 3-2 score.
The scrimmage is the final Green & White contest for the men’s soccer program. Lees-McRae will now shift its focus to the regular season in the spring of 2021.
